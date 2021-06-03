Benshaw Introduces New Line of Industrial Drives

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benshaw Inc. has launched a new series of industrial, multi-purpose drives. With models ranging from 7.5 to 800HP (normal duty) or 5 to 600HP (heavy duty), Benshaw H2 Series Multi-Purpose Industrial Drives are capable of controlling nearly any machine or process application.

Benshaw's new industrial drive series provides an optimum combination of power, precise control, ease of use, connectivity and safety. All drives in the H2 Series are UL/cUL and CE certified, featuring either an IP20 open chassis or optional conduit box to meet NEMA 1 requirements. H2 Series drives can also be mounted "fins out" with optional flanges.

H2 Series drives feature an easy-to-use LCD keypad with selectable (HOA) modes of operation and V/Hz or vector control configurations. Advanced control and automation functions include built in pump and fan macros, PID control, auto tuning, kinetic energy buffering, slip compensation and more.

Drives in the H2 Series include an RS485 Modbus RTU for data transmission, and Benshaw's WinDrive commissioning and monitoring software as standard. Ethernet, Modbus TCP and LonWorks are available as options.

Benshaw H2 Series Multi-Purpose Industrial Drives are stocked and available to order through Benshaw's ecommerce platform (BenshawExpress.com) or through the company's distributor network.

Watch for other new product announcements coming soon.

About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

Contact:

Karen Alberts

Manager, Marketing & Ecommerce

Email Address: [email protected]

Telephone: 412-756-2257

SOURCE Benshaw Inc.