Benshaw Introduces New Pump Control Drives

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benshaw Inc. has launched a new series of intelligent, multi-pump control AC drives, with UL/cUL ratings from 7.5 to 800HP. The Benshaw H2P Series drives are capable of optimizing up to eight pumps as a coordinated pump control system.

Benshaw H2P Series Pump Control Drives are the ideal solution for multi-pump control applications in the industrial, commercial and water/wastewater industries. Supplied as either IP20 open chassis or with an optional conduit box for NEMA 1 requirements, these rugged, compact drives are purpose built for pump OEMs, packagers and systems integrators.

All drives in the H2P Series have embedded, intuitive capabilities for programming, commissioning and monitoring one to eight pumps. Built in functions include multi-pump/multi-motor macros, single VFD multi-pump control, PID, pipe break detection, level detection, flow compensation, pump clean operations and many other advanced capabilities.

Benshaw H2P Series Pump Control Drives include RS 485 Modbus RTU for data transmission and Benshaw's WinDrive commissioning and monitoring software as standard. Ethernet, Modbus TCP and LonWorks are available as options.

Benshaw H2P Series Pump Control Drives are stocked and available to order through Benshaw's ecommerce platform (BenshawExpress.com) or through the company's distributor network. Benshaw can also design and build custom pump control panels to meet specific customer requirements.

About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

Contact:

Karen Alberts

Manager, Marketing & Ecommerce

Email Address: [email protected]

Telephone: 412-756-2257

SOURCE Benshaw Inc.