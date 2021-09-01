Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, Receives Multiple Awards for Legal Service in 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury law firm Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, is proud to announce that its team received several awards in 2021 recognizing the firm for excellent service and customer experience.

First, the firm received three awards from Expertise.com for:

Best Car Accident Lawyers in Las Vegas

Best Car Accident Lawyers in Reno

Best Workers' Compensation Attorney in Las Vegas

Expertise.com seeks out top professionals in U.S. cities and recommends their services to consumers.

The legal team also received the following recognitions from Three Best Rated, which selects the top three service providers in an industry and market:

Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Las Vegas, NV

Medical Malpractice Lawyers in Reno, NV

Top Rated Local further recognized the firm as a high scorer for customer experience in several categories, including:

Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorneys - Staff Favorite

Las Vegas Product Liability Attorneys - Staff Favorite

Reno Personal Injury Attorneys - Staff Favorite

The firm also won additional awards, including:

Esteemed Lawyers of America (ELOA): Top Personal Injury Lawyers in Las Vegas

Nevada Business Magazine: Legal Elite 2021 The Silver State's Top Attorneys

Super Lawyers 2021 Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in Las Vegas, NV

The law firm further demonstrates that these awards are deserved with their customer reviews.

The downtown Las Vegas location of Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, has 5.0 ratings for:

500 Google reviews

53 Yelp reviews

118 Facebook reviews

129 Trust Pilot reviews

106 Yellow Pages review

While the firm as a whole received numerous recognitions, associate attorney Dana P. Oswalt, Esq. received numerous individual awards in 2021. These include:

Super Lawyers Rising Star Mountain States

2021 National Trial Lawyers for Civil Plaintiff Attorneys

Nevada Business Magazine's Legal Elite

Top 40 under 40

Nevada Justice Association's (NJA) 2020 Club X Rising Star Award (for 2020 but delayed due to COVID-19)

Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, provides high-quality representation to accident and injury victims throughout the Las Vegas and Reno areas. After a car accident, pedestrian accident, truck accident, workplace injury, nursing home abuse or medical malpractice injury, or other types of harmful incidents, injury victims can receive the legal assistance and representation they deserve. With offices in Henderson, downtown Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Reno, the team is ready to assist new clients. Anyone who suffers injuries can contact the team online for a free case evaluation.

For more information about the firm's awards and services, call Joe Benson at Benson & Bingham at (702) 382-9797 or email us at [email protected] .

