Benson & Bingham Injury Law Welcomes Veteran Trial Attorney Douglas R. Brown, Esq. to the Team

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC (known as Benson & Bingham Injury Law) is proud to announce that experienced attorney Douglas R. Brown, Esq. has joined the firm, effective January 15. A former U.S. Marine with a distinguished background in civil litigation and insurance defense, Mr. Brown brings over 20+ years of legal experience to Benson & Bingham Injury Law's personal injury practice.

Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC Welcomes Veteran Litigator Douglas R. Brown to the Team

Mr. Brown's arrival marks a strategic expansion for the firm. Having spent a significant portion of his career in insurance defense—including his tenure as a member of the Association of Defense Counsel of Nevada—Mr. Brown possesses a unique "insider" perspective on how insurance companies evaluate and litigate claims. He now leverages that tactical insight for the benefit of Benson & Bingham and to fight for the rights of injury victims the firm represents.

"We are thrilled to have Doug join our team," said Joseph L. Benson II, Esq., Partner at Benson & Bingham. "I've known Doug for quite some time, dating back to our days at Wooster High School. His discipline as a Marine, combined with his deep understanding of defense strategies, makes him a formidable advocate for our clients. He knows exactly how the other side thinks, and that is an invaluable asset in personal injury litigation."

About Douglas R. Brown, Esq.

Born in Junction City, Kansas, Mr. Brown has deep ties to Nevada. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993 before pursuing greater education. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in 1997 and his Juris Doctor from the McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific, in 2001.

Mr. Brown's legal pedigree includes serving as a legal extern to the Honorable Howard D. McKibben (1998) and as a law clerk to the Honorable William A. Maddox of the First Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada (2001-2002). He was admitted to the Nevada State Bar in 2001.

Prior to joining Benson & Bingham, Mr. Brown was a partner and shareholder at Lemons, Grundy & Eisenberg, where he honed his skills in complex civil litigation. He has also gained considerable jury trial experience throughout his legal career with over a dozen jury trials and numerous arbitrations and mediations.

Mr. Brown is an active member of the legal community, including memberships with the Washoe County Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the American Inns of Court (Bruce R. Thompson Chapter). He is also the founder and current director of a non-profit dedicated to improving access to public lands called Trucker River Public Waters.

Reflecting his elite professional legal standing, Mr. Brown holds the prestigious AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the gold standard in attorney peer review for ethical conduct and legal ability.

About Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC

Benson & Bingham is a premier personal injury law firm serving Nevada with offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Reno, and Carson City. Dedicated to protecting the rights of accident and injury victims, the firm handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents , workers' compensation, medical malpractice, premises liability, and wrongful death, among other areas of practice. With over $600 million recovered for clients , Benson & Bingham is committed to providing aggressive representation and compassionate client service.

