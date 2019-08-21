Benson & Bingham Named Best Law Firm 2019 in BirdEye's Annual Best Business Awards

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson & Bingham has officially placed in BirdEye's 2019 Best Law Firms list in Las Vegas. The rankings identified the best law firms across the United States based on overall rating, total review count, recency and length of reviews from multiple different review sites. The ranking is based entirely on client feedback. Unlike other awards, there is no self-nomination process and no costs involved. Winners are determined based on online reviews provided by those who know law firms best – their clients.

"Law firms who have received the BirdEye Best Business Award have shown that they have a record of strong client satisfaction. It's clear that the winners have gone above and beyond when it comes to providing value to their clients," said Naveen Gupta, CEO of BirdEye.

"Benson & Bingham is a small firm dedicated to our clients. We have made the decision to maintain our intimate size so clients receive the attention they deserve. From the time a personal injury client walks into our office, they recognize 'the difference.' As attorneys, we personally meet with each and every client to address their needs. In many cases, we have staff members sit in on the initial consultation so our staff is properly informed of potential issues. We do not simply allow clients to meet with case managers. While we typically sign up between 400 to 600 cases each year, we are not a volume firm. We have taken the oath to seek justice for each client individually. No law firm treats their clients better than Benson & Bingham." - Ben J. Bingham, Esq. Partner Attorney

The BirdEye Best Business Awards winners are selected from the highest overall rating averaged from multiple different review sites such as Facebook, Google, and Avvo.

About Benson & Bingham

Benson & Bingham was established in the Fall of 2003 and is comprised of Joseph L. Benson II, Esq. and Ben J. Bingham, Esq. Mr. Benson practiced with his father Joe Benson, Sr. at Benson, Bertoldo, Baker, & Carter before forming his alliance with his partner Mr. Bingham, who is also his cousin; Mr. Bingham left Moran & Associates where he practiced both civil and criminal litigation. Benson & Bingham is committed to personal injury cases in Las Vegas and Reno areas. The firm also has affiliations in California, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Maryland, and Louisiana.

Concentration of the law practice is focused primarily on auto accidents, semi or tractor-trailer accidents, taxi accidents, hotel/casino injury, workers' compensation, brain and spinal damage, wrongful death and other injury/accident cases. Between 2004 and 2018, Benson & Bingham settled over $127,000,000 for their clients.

Media Contact:

Justin Simpson

Phone: 702.600.6000

Email: info@bensonbingham.com

Related Files

BirdEye Certificate.pdf

Related Images

birdeyes-best-lawyer-2019-award.png

joseph-l-benson-ii-esq-attorney.jpg

ben-j-bingham-esq-partner-attorney.jpg

summerlin-las-vegas.jpg

Related Links

Benson & Bingham - Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorneys

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPzqiK_55_Q

SOURCE Benson & Bingham

Related Links

https://www.bensonbingham.com

