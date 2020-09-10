Benson Hill Awarded AI-based Solution of the Year Honors at AgTech Breakthrough Awards

Benson Hill's artificial intelligence-backed crop design platform, CropOS™ supports the development of healthier, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable.

By unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, the AI platform helps deliver crop and ingredient improvements faster to market, creating more choices for consumers. CropOS™ allows plant breeders to predict, select and control desirable traits, bypassing generations of experimentation and empowering innovators to solve global agricultural challenges more quickly.

"Our CropOS™ platform combines machine learning and big data analytics with genome editing and plant biology to drastically accelerate and simplify the product development process," said Jason Bull, Chief Technology Officer of Benson Hill. "This leading food innovation engine, and its accompanying AI technology, empowers food and ingredient companies by providing them the ability to harness plant genetic diversity. Together, we are building the future food system that will bring more delicious and nutritious food to the growing population worldwide."

Benson Hill's work improves crop attributes such as protein, oils and taste. In an industry focused on yield optimization, the company's revolutionary platform combines machine learning and big data analytics with breeding techniques to enable more precise crop design and efficiency and reduce breeding trade-offs, such as optimizing yield at the expense of nutrition. By simplifying the product development process, the company is helping to transform and empower more diversity and innovation from plant to plate.

The mission of the AgTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation in a range of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Benson Hill is addressing challenges throughout the supply chain, from plant to plate by leveraging data, AI technology and insights to help farmers improve productivity and reduce environmental impacts," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "The company's AI-backed CropOS™ platform is helping to bring healthier, tastier food options directly to consumers around the world."

Benson Hill moves food forward with Cloud Biology® and the CropOS™ platform, a leading food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating healthier, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

