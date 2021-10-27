Benson Hill Opens New Crop Accelerator to Further Accelerate Product Development to Meet Growing Market Demand

Benson Hill's CropOS ® technology platform combines data science, plant science and food science to predict breeding targets that enhance the nutrition, flavor and sustainability of a crop. The Crop Accelerator will enable rapid testing and selection of target candidates, and insights and data points gathered during each growing cycle will further enhance the predictive capabilities of the CropOS ® platform. This cycle of feedback will accelerate the Company's ability to develop new offerings, including continued expansion of its robust portfolio of proprietary ingredients designed to serve the growing alternative meat market that is forecasted to reach approximately $140 billion by 2029.

The Crop Accelerator is designed to provide a more than twenty-fold expansion in testing capacity, and incorporates automation and imaging capabilities to streamline operations and throughput. The 47,000 square-foot facility features dynamically adaptive Conviron® growth houses and chambers, equipped with multi-channel LEDs, additive CO2, temperature, humidity and lighting controls. The first plants are thriving, a testament to the facility's design and operational efficiency, and experiments are underway to further reduce development timelines with a focus on scalability, speed and consistency.

"The Crop Accelerator is another example of how Benson Hill leverages cutting edge technology and innovative thinking to drive bold outcomes," said Jason Bull, Ph.D. , Chief Technology Officer of Benson Hill. "By combining the AI-driven breeding capabilities of CropOS® with the controlled environment and accelerated growth cycles of the Crop Accelerator, our team can even more rapidly predict, test and develop game-changing ingredients starting with a better seed."

The Crop Accelerator is home to 27 employees, and the Company is looking to hire more innovators in plant science, data science and food science as it continues its expansion to meet demand for its ingredients.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance, and may be identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our strategy and our plans for growth, and statements regarding the anticipated benefits and capabilities, and expected future performance, of our new Crop Accelerator. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our new Crop Accelerator performing as expected, and our ability to leverage that performance to improve results, including to enhance the predictive capabilities of the CropOS® platform, our ability to grow and manage growth profitably, our ability to execute our business plans, our transition to becoming a public company, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

