Benson SEO Joins Brandi AI's Global Agency Partnership Program to Help Clients Strengthen Trust, Recognition and Visibility Across Generative AI Platforms

New partnership enables Benson SEO to deliver greater client value by helping brands understand, measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson SEO, an SEO and search visibility agency specializing in B2B SaaS marketing, and Brandi AI™, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today jointly announced a new partnership. Benson SEO has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence and authority in AI-generated answers.

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: ensuring their clients are visible and trusted where decisions now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, Benson SEO will help clients uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"With Brandi AI, we can finally show clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers, and, just as importantly, why they do or don't show up," said Scott Benson, Founder & Strategist of Benson SEO. "Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude, from missing context to weak trust signals, so we can take clear, data-backed action. It's giving brands visibility and control in the AI discovery layer where buying decisions increasingly start but have long been impossible to measure."

"Agencies partnering with Brandi AI are changing the game for how brands create value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Together, we're helping clients to truly understand how their brands are seen, cited and trusted by AI—and to turn those insights into stronger, more authentic visibility in AI-driven discovery."

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai/. For more information about the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, visit https://mybrandi.ai/generative-engine-optimization-for-agencies/.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a proprietary intelligence layer, Brandi tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows how brands are cited in AI-generated answers and benchmarks visibility across competitors through its Brandi Competitive Market Universe™. Learn more at mybrandi.ai.

About Benson SEO

Benson SEO, LLC is a Washington, DC based search visibility agency specializing in technical SEO, advanced analytics, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). With more than a decade of experience, Benson SEO helps organizations improve discoverability not only in Google Search and Google Discover, but also across AI-driven platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The firm is known for its data-driven approach, deep expertise in large-scale and complex websites, and early leadership in optimizing content and brand presence for AI-powered search experiences. Learn more at https://bensonseo.com/.

Media Contact:

Brittni Borrero

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

248-931-3418

[email protected]

SOURCE Benson SEO