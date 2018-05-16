Bensonwood Launches New Brand: Tektoniks

WALPOLE, N.H., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 110,000-square-foot building component manufacturing facility in Keene, New Hampshire, is supporting a new Bensonwood brand: Tektoniks.

Tedd Benson, founder and CEO of Bensonwood and Unity Homes, discusses the Bensonwood vision and the reason for the launch of Tektoniks, prefabricated building components.

Tektoniks' technology platform offers efficient production of high performance and high-quality wood-based panels and structures through the new facility and existing facilities in Walpole, NH. Once manufactured, the components are transported and rapidly assembled on-site. This method, according to the company, saves enormous amounts of time, and also improves quality and consistency. Bensonwood has been successfully using off-site manufacturing and on-site construction for all their timberframe and high performance building projects for decades.

"Tektoniks allows the building industry — architects, builders, construction managers and even competitors — to use our high performance building systems, timber fabrication and millwork products directly," said Tedd Benson, Bensonwood's CEO. "This brand allows us to connect more broadly to the industry with proven systems, and world-class manufacturing capability."

With the addition of the new building systems factory, Bensonwood has one of the most complete building component capabilities in the U.S. The manufacturing lines simultaneously produce wall, floor and roof panels with automated equipment. Timber fabrication utilizes a Hundegger Robot Drive that offers precision, 6 axis capability. Architectural millwork optimizes production through the use of a Routech CNC router.

According to Benson, Tektoniks production provides the following benefits to builders and architects:

Scales building efficiencies by removing time and costs from development and construction, radically transforming the traditional build cycle.

Reduces the environmental impact of construction through less waste by volume optimization and more opportunity for recycling.

Offers a direct line from design to execution, reducing the possibility for error.

Enables close integration between factory and construction site; precise manufacturing results in increased productivity and quality control, keeping costs down.

The goal of Tektoniks, said Benson, is to bring production capacity outside of Bensonwood and Unity Homes, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bensonwood. "We want others to take advantage of the efficiency and quality inherent in off-site fabrication. Tektoniks takes Bensonwood's 45 years of experience in off-site fabrication and applies them to an industry that is "in dire need of change".

