Bensonwood Reports Surge in Demand for Mass Timber as More Builders "Go Green"

Since the launch of Tektoniks in 2018, multiple contractors have outsourced the cutting and shaping of their mass timber structures to Bensonwood's manufacturing facility. The company sees this increase as a positive indicator of mass timber's adoption in the marketplace.

Despite some initial questions about mass timber's strength and fire safety, extensive testing now proves that mass timber is as safe or safer than steel or concrete when exposed to extreme temperatures for extended periods of time. Wood's natural pliability has prompted researchers to begin examining whether mass timber might be a superior product for building earthquake-safe structures, with promising results. The expanded approval of mass timber for use in tall buildings by the International Code Council (ICC) earlier this year will likely increase demand at its Tektoniks facilities even further.

The adoption of mass timber speaks to a growing environmental consciousness among builders and consumers, but the rise in demand is also likely a result of the inherent advantages of offsite manufacturing. In a recent interview with Jim Robbins for Yale Environment 360, architect Emily Dawson cited some additional benefits of mass timber prefabrication, beyond sustainability:

"Because its components are fabricated off-site to [precise specifications], it goes together really fast on site, so you can cut months off the construction time. It's more predictable than concrete. You can work through cold weather and don't have to worry about the temperature tolerances of concrete. It's also a lot quieter than other kinds of construction, so you can be a good neighbor."

Tektoniks was launched to expand the use of offsite construction to more industry professionals - including other timber framers. Architects, builders, and construction managers can incorporate mass timber cutting and shaping, millwork fabrication and panelized enclosures into their own designs, using Bensonwood's production guidelines.

As mass timber technology continues to be adopted by mainstream builders and further codified, eventually, Bensonwood hopes, it will become the industry standard. Tektoniks provides a way for more unaffiliated architects and developers to utilize mass timber fabrication, which Bensonwood believes will further intensify demand.

To learn more about Tektoniks Advanced Building Components, visit www.tektoniks.com.

To learn more about Bensonwood, visit www.bensonwood.com.

