Benspire is Currently Available in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, Benspire is here. Art Benavides teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Benspire.

Art's vision for Benspire came about after feeling like he's seen too much negativity in the world and not enough production from people. He then realized the two were connected. Art explains, "Positive people are successful and happy. I want to create a way to bring that straight to you by simply a notification."

A new source of inspiration Daily dose of positivity

"Benspire is your daily dose of positivity and the motivational speaker in your pocket, the way we do this is by sending you motivational quotes, inspirational videos, and positive news articles from around the world."

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Free to download

Customizable and personalized with different categories of inspiration

Article of the Day to inspire success

Quote of the Day to start the day, with some quotes written by Art himself

Curated videos every day

