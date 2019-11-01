Benspire is Currently Available in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store
A new source of inspiration
Nov 01, 2019, 08:37 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, Benspire is here. Art Benavides teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Benspire.
Art's vision for Benspire came about after feeling like he's seen too much negativity in the world and not enough production from people. He then realized the two were connected. Art explains, "Positive people are successful and happy. I want to create a way to bring that straight to you by simply a notification."
"Benspire is your daily dose of positivity and the motivational speaker in your pocket, the way we do this is by sending you motivational quotes, inspirational videos, and positive news articles from around the world."
Download Benspire now and get Ben-spired today!
"A wonderful burst of inspiration and positivity to start my day!"
- {Tiffany}
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Free to download
- Customizable and personalized with different categories of inspiration
- Article of the Day to inspire success
- Quote of the Day to start the day, with some quotes written by Art himself
- Curated videos every day
Visit http://benspire.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
Contact: Art Benavides
(956) 245-5539
Facebook: Search "Benspire"
Instagram: @BenspireApp
Twitter: @BenspireApp
To download the app: IOS and Google Play Store
SOURCE The Appineers
