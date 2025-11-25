Bentek and Software Solutions Inc. Partner to Strengthen HR and Benefits Administration for the Public Sector

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek®, the leading benefits administration platform purpose-built for the public sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Software Solutions Inc. (SSI), a trusted provider of ERP and human capital management solutions for local governments and utilities.

Together, Bentek and SSI are uniting their expertise to deliver a more cohesive and simplified experience for public-sector employers, helping HR, payroll, and benefits teams work more efficiently and serve their employees with greater accuracy and confidence.

Bentek and SSI Partnership

"For two decades, Bentek has focused exclusively on helping public-sector organizations modernize how they manage benefits," said Julie Fink, President of Bentek. "Partnering with Software Solutions allows us to extend that mission. SSI's deep roots in government operations and financial management make them an ideal ally as we continue to create more connected, people-centered experiences across the public sector."

With over 45 years of experience, Software Solutions Inc. has earned a reputation for empowering municipalities and utilities through its Visual Intelligence Portfolio (VIP), a comprehensive ERP and HCM platform designed specifically for the unique needs of government entities. SSI's dedication to accuracy, transparency, and dependable client support closely aligns with Bentek's own commitment to simplifying complex processes through purpose-built technology and white-glove service.

This shared culture of service is what makes the partnership especially meaningful. Both organizations are built on the understanding that exceptional technology is only as strong as the partnership behind it. Bentek and SSI are known for their hands-on, relationship-driven support. Both teams take the time to understand the unique challenges public-sector organizations face and provide responsive, high-touch guidance at every stage.

"Bentek is recognized for delivering intuitive benefits administration to public-sector organizations, and we're excited to partner with a team so strongly aligned with our mission," said Rick Fortman, CEO/President of Software Solutions Inc. "Many of our customers have been asking for a trusted solution for benefits enrollment, and Bentek brings exactly that, along with outstanding customer support and a deep understanding of government operations. SSI and Bentek complement each other naturally. Our ERP, Payroll, and HR software gives agencies a financial and operational backbone, while Bentek strengthens the employee benefits experience. Together, we'll be giving public-sector teams a more connected, streamlined way to manage employee data and serve their communities with confidence."

Bentek and SSI's partnership reinforces a shared commitment to helping HR, payroll, and benefits teams operate with greater clarity and efficiency. By combining purpose-built solutions with aligned values of care, integrity, and client-first service, the partnership ensures that public-sector organizations receive both modern tools and dedicated support to meet today's operational demands.

About Software Solutions Inc.

Founded in 1978, Software Solutions Inc. (SSI) is a 100% employee-owned company dedicated to helping local governments and utilities modernize operations through fully integrated ERP and human capital management software. SSI's Visual Intelligence Portfolio (VIP) suite includes cloud-based modules for financial management, payroll, HR, budgeting, and utility billing—all supported by a U.S.-based team with decades of public-sector experience. Learn more at www.mysoftwaresolutions.com .

About Bentek

With two decades of proven expertise, Bentek is the only benefits administration and enrollment platform designed exclusively for the state, local, and education (SLED) market. Engineered specifically for public-sector needs, Bentek helps organizations streamline complex benefits processes through intelligent automation, seamless integrations, and a partnership-driven approach.

The company upholds a 98.5% client retention rate, a 100% implementation success record, and rigorous security standards including an A+ HIPAA rating and SOC 2 compliance. Bentek also participates in the GovRAMP Certification program, underscoring its commitment to data protection and government-grade reliability.

Guided by a white-glove service philosophy, Bentek goes beyond software to serve as an extension of each client's team, delivering the expertise, collaboration, and personal support that ensure enduring success. For more information, visit mybentek.com.

Media Contact:

Elan Keene

Director of Marketing

Bentek

[email protected]

SOURCE Bentek