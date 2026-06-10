Bentek Named Benefits Administration Platform of the Year by Gov CIO Outlook

Recognition adds to a standout year of honors for Bentek's technology, service, and culture

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek®, the benefits administration platform purpose-built for government, has been named Benefits Administration Platform of the Year by Gov CIO Outlook.

The award acknowledges Bentek's long-standing focus on public sector benefits administration. Bentek helps state, local, and education organizations manage complex benefits programs with technology designed for how government actually works. The platform brings together integrations, auditing, reporting and hands-on service to help teams reduce manual work and manage benefits with more confidence.

The Gov CIO Outlook honor adds to a standout year of industry recognition for Bentek. Recent awards include:

Inc. Best Workplaces for workplace culture

for workplace culture Platinum Bell Seal Award for Workplace Mental Health

for Workplace Mental Health Lighthouse Tech Award for Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution

for Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution Silver Stevie ® Award from the American Business Awards ® for Customer Service Team of the Year

from the American Business Awards for Customer Service Team of the Year Gold Merit Award for HR Technology Implementation

for HR Technology Implementation Seminole 100 honoree for company growth

"Public sector benefits administration is complex. It requires technology built specifically for that environment," said Julie Fink, President of Bentek. "This recognition reflects what our team does every day to help public sector employers reduce administrative burden, improve accuracy, and deliver a better experience for employees, retirees, and their families."

Gov CIO Outlook recognized Bentek for its specialized approach to serving public sector organizations. Public sector employers often manage legacy payroll systems, multiple employee groups, retirees, union requirements, complex eligibility rules, carrier connections, and strict compliance needs. Bentek was designed around those realities. The platform helps organizations modernize benefits administration without disrupting the systems they already rely on.

Bentek supports the full benefits administration lifecycle, from new hire enrollment to retirement. Their onboarding and service model is built around partnership, not handoff. The Bentek team works closely with each client through discovery, configuration, testing, validation, training, and launch, with white-glove support that continues well beyond go-live.

About Bentek

Since 2006, Bentek has helped public sector organizations manage complex benefits programs for active employees, retirees, dependents and administrators. The company maintains a 99% client retention rate and a 100% implementation success record. Bentek also holds an A+ HIPAA rating, is SOC 2 compliant and participates in the GovRAMP Certification program. Learn more at mybentek.com.

Media Contact

Elan Keene

Director of Marketing, Bentek

[email protected]

SOURCE Bentek