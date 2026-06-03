Bentek Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Bentek, LLC recognized for workplace success and excellence in company culture

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek®, the only benefits administration platform purpose-built for government, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Bentek is honored to be included among more than 500 companies recognized this year.

"This recognition is really about our people and the way they show up for each other every day," said Bentek President Julie Fink. "The SLED market is complex. Doing this work well takes focus, trust, and strong collaboration across the company. At Bentek, people support each other and take pride in doing things the right way. That is what makes this recognition so meaningful."

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture, it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Bentek

Since 2006, Bentek has helped public sector organizations manage complex benefits programs for active employees, retirees, dependents, and administrators. Bentek combines automation, integrations, continuous auditing, and white-glove service to help teams manage benefits with confidence. The company maintains a 99% client retention rate and a 100% implementation success record. Bentek also holds an A+ HIPAA rating, is SOC 2 compliant, and participates in the GovRAMP Certification program. Learn more at mybentek.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators, and driven business leaders creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Elan Keene

Director of Marketing

Bentek

[email protected]

SOURCE Bentek