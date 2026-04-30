Bentek, LLC Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2026 American Business Awards®

Judges praised Bentek's award-winning benefits administration platform implementation process as "a masterclass in how technology can humanize HR."

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek® has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 24th Annual American Business Awards® for its nomination, "Redefining the Possible: How Bentek Transformed Public Sector Benefits."

Bentek was recognized for rapidly deploying a modern benefits administration platform for Fond du Lac School District, completing a full system rollout in just 28 days and supporting a four-day open enrollment with 100% participation and zero errors.

2026 Stevie Award

The award highlights Bentek's ability to deliver speed, accuracy, and high-touch service in a public sector environment where benefits administration is often complex, manual, and dependent on precise coordination between HR, payroll, carriers, retirees, employees, and dependents.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact."

Judges praised Bentek's measurable outcomes, highlighting the team's ability to modernize a complex benefits environment under real deadline pressure while simultaneously reducing manual work, improving digital adoption, and strengthening client trust. One judge called the project "a masterclass in how technology can humanize HR," while others cited Bentek's rapid deployment, full adoption, and quantifiable operational improvements.

"Public sector benefits administration is not simple, and one-size-fits-all solutions and service models fall short," said Julie Fink, President of Bentek. "This recognition reflects the standard our team holds itself to every day: pairing a purpose-built public sector benefits administration platform with white-glove implementation and service to deliver with speed, accuracy, and measurable results for the organizations and communities we serve."

The American Business Awards are one of the nation's premier business awards programs. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in nearly every industry were submitted for consideration in 2026. Winners will be celebrated at an awards banquet on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Bentek's award-winning work demonstrated the company's white-glove service model, embedded public sector benefits expertise, and commitment to helping clients move from fragmented, manual processes to a more accurate, efficient, and employee-friendly benefits experience.

About Bentek

Bentek is the only benefits administration and enrollment platform built exclusively for the SLED market. Since 2006, Bentek has helped public-sector organizations manage complex benefits programs for active employees, retirees, dependents, and administrators. Purpose-built for multi-tiered plans, retiree programs, union requirements, and regulatory compliance, Bentek combines automation, integrations, continuous auditing, and white-glove service. The company maintains a 98.5% client retention rate, a 100% implementation success record, an A+ HIPAA rating, SOC 2 compliance, and participation in the GovRAMP Certification program. Learn more at mybentek.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Elan Keene

Director of Marketing

Bentek

[email protected]

SOURCE Bentek