Bentley & More LLP's Greg Bentley Inducted Into OCTLA Hall of Fame at 2025 Top Gun Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley & More LLP proudly announces that Partner Greg Bentley was inducted into the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (OCTLA) Hall of Fame at the 2025 Top Gun Awards & Installation Dinner—one of the legal community's premier annual black-tie events celebrating excellence in trial advocacy and leadership.

This year's celebration, held at the Hyatt Regency Irvine, brought together more than 425 lawyers, judges, and community leaders from across California. In addition to honoring outstanding trial lawyers, the event raised an extraordinary $250,000 for the Jessie Rees Foundation, supporting children and families impacted by pediatric cancer—one of the largest charitable totals in the event's history.

Bentley & More LLP Partner Greg Bentley was inducted into the OCTLA Hall of Fame in recognition of a career defined by unwavering dedication to justice, record-setting results, and decades of leadership within the trial lawyer community. His induction reflects a long-standing commitment to consumer safety, protecting injured individuals, and strengthening the civil justice system.

The Top Gun Awards honored trial lawyers who achieved extraordinary results and demonstrated exceptional skill in their respective practice areas. This year's honorees were Keith Bruno and Nick Rowley (Medical Malpractice), Tom Antunovich (Young Gun), William Shapiro (Distinguished Achievement), and Greyson Goody (Personal Injury). Each recipient was recognized for exemplary advocacy, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to their clients.

The evening also recognized Clare Lucich, a past Young Gun Top Gun recipient, who will be installed as President of OCTLA in January. Lucich's leadership, commitment, and forward-looking vision continue to elevate the organization, and her upcoming presidency marks an exciting new chapter for OCTLA. She co-hosted the awards ceremony alongside current OCTLA President Arron Hicks.

The event once again featured Keith More, a four-time Top Gun honoree for Workers' Compensation, serving as the charismatic Master of Ceremonies for the annual auction. His energy and longstanding support helped drive the night's remarkable fundraising success benefiting the Jessie Rees Foundation.

