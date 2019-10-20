Bentley Centenary Celebration Captivates New York City

"Bentley owners and enthusiasts of the brand have been celebrating our Centenary for the past year at locations around the world," said Christophe Georges, President and CEO, Bentley Americas. "It is appropriate that Bentley came to New York City, one of the most important cities in the world, a truly international city, and home to many Bentley owners."

Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors to the city had a chance to see vehicles that are the epitome of performance and luxury. Nearly everyone was seeing the future of Bentley for the first time through the lens of the Bentley EXP100GT, the concept car developed for Bentley's Centenary. Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley established the company on July 10, 1919, and the company celebrated 100 years later with the introduction of the concept car.

The EXP100GT was inspired by the company's deep understanding of the desires of its intelligent, forward-thinking customers and proposes a vehicle that could be available by 2035. It combines sustainable materials and future luxury mobility innovations. Beautifully styled, it embraces Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a means to reassert the car as a place for creating, experiencing, and capturing extraordinary human experiences and emotions. The EXP100GT was developed as a fully electric vehicle and showcases the best thinking in what a Grand Tourer could be in the future, allowing the driver to choose when to drive and when to enjoy autonomous mobility.

Guests also enjoyed Bentley's current vehicle models. The new Bentley Flying Spur, a four-door sedan that goes on sale in the US in the second quarter of 2020, was displayed and led the caravan from Citi Field. The new Continental GT and GT Convertible, on sale in the US since last month, were available for viewing, as were several Bentley Bentayga SUVs, the first luxury SUV ever.

