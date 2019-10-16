Bentley Motors Drives Into New York City With Epic Centenary Celebration

Once parade vehicles arrive at Brookfield Place, a showcase and display of both modern and heritage Bentleys, highlighted and flanked by the all-new Flying Spur and EXP 100 GT, will make up the 'Centenary Concours.' Guests will have the opportunity to see Bentley through the ages with nearly 100 vehicles on display from past, present, and future including the Pikes Peak Record Continental GT and more.

Christophe Georges, President and CEO of Bentley Americas, comments: "The last 18 months have been full of exciting Centenary events, ranging in size and collectively celebrating with retailers, Bentley drivers club and media. The past 100 years of Bentley has been on the forefront of many car enthusiasts' minds. With the recent, highly anticipated release of the Continental GT and Convertible, and upcoming Bentley Flying Spur and Bentayga Hybrid, our first step into electrification, the future is bright."

MODERN AND FUTURE LUXURY

All-New Flying Spur

The third-generation Flying Spur, the most advanced luxury Grand Touring four-door available, sets new standards of driving enjoyment and luxury, showcasing Bentley's unique application of cutting-edge and modern technology, while seamlessly integrating the latest British craftsmanship and innovation features. The all-new model delivers the duality of sports sedan agility and modern limousine refinement. The Flying Spur is a technological tour de force of innovation, connectivity, passenger comfort, and driver excitement that sets the bar for the modern luxury Grand Touring sedan. The driver-focused cabin blends the best of cutting-edge technology and modern craftsmanship.

On-road performance is delivered through a totally new and advanced aluminum and composite chassis, featuring optional Electronic All-Wheel Steering – a first for a Bentley, coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and the acclaimed Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system powered by a 48V architecture. A retractable and illuminated Flying B mascot appears for the first time on a modern-day Flying Spur.

EXP 100 GT

The EXP 100 GT is pure Bentley. Bentley EXP 100 GT looks to the future of luxury mobility as the most sought-after luxury marque celebrates its Centenary. Inspired by the company's deep understanding of the desires of its intelligent, forward-thinking customers. Combining sustainable materials and future, luxury mobility. Beautifully styled, it embraces Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a means to reassert the car as a place for creating, experiencing and capturing extraordinary human experiences and emotions. It displays the future of luxury craftsmanship with a seamless fusion of materials and the intelligent curation of technology.

The all-electric EXP 100 GT is driven by four motors that deliver superior performance. Projected performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of less than 2.5 seconds, a top speed of 186 mph, and maximum torque of 1,106 Lb. Ft of torque. A Zero emissions powertrain with up to predicted 435 mile range is projected, use of exquisite materials and protection of British craftsmanship put sustainable innovation foremost. Sustainable, luxury materials are used through the use of 5,000 year-old Copper Infused Riverwood; Compass exterior paint made from recycled rice husks; 100% organic leather-like textile from winemaking; Cumbrian crystal interfaces; British Farmed Wool carpets and embroidered cotton interior surfaces all create sustainable future luxury. The car can be fully-autonomous as well as driven when one wished to enjoy the thrill of driving.

The all-new Flying Spur and EXP 100 GT will be on display to the public at the Centenary Concours at Brookfield Place.

SOURCE Bentley