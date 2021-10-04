Bentley University Announces Vaccination Requirement for Home Indoor Athletic Events

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley University will require guests at all indoor campus athletic events to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered within the previous 72 hours. The policy will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 8, when the Falcons open their 2021-22 home hockey schedule against Ohio State.

This policy will apply to spectators attending hockey games at the Bentley Arena as well as basketball games, volleyball matches and swimming meets in the Dana Center.