Bentley University Honored for Welcoming First-Generation Students

"As a first-generation student myself, I know the challenges these students may face and why it's so important that they are supported," said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Donna Maria Blancero. "We have made it an institutional priority to create an environment where the hundreds of first-generation students who attend Bentley can flourish and be successful."

Bentley's new FirstGen Presidential Fellows program is one example of the university's commitment. It's a prestigious leadership development program that offers high-ability first-generation students a full scholarship plus mentoring, networking and career development throughout their four years at Bentley. The first cohort is made up of 14 students — all of whom identify as either Hispanic, Black, African American, or Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.

The program recently received financial support from the corporate world - Sun Life U.S. is the inaugural corporate sponsor. The Sun Life FirstGen Scholarship Fund, established with a $100,000 corporate gift, will support two FirstGen Presidential Fellows for each of their four years at Bentley. The company has hired many Bentley graduates and says the program will bring strong, qualified candidates to Sun Life and other organizations.

The fellows program is part of a university strategy that includes the First-Gen Student Support Committee, whose mission is to create a community of academic and social support that engages first-generation students and empowers them to successfully navigate their Bentley journey. This fall, the committee offered virtual events such as "First-Gen 101" to help new students get acclimated and celebrated First-Generation Student Day on Nov. 8 with an event featuring a panel of first-generation alumni who talked about their own on-campus experiences.

The First-gen Forward designation is given by The Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and The Suder Foundation. As a First-gen Forward Institution, some Bentley faculty and staff will receive professional development and have opportunities to engage with peer institutions who are also creating environments that improve the experiences and outcomes of first-generation students.

Bentley University is more than just one of the nation's top business schools. It is a lifelong-learning community that creates successful leaders who make business a force for positive change. With a combination of business and the arts and sciences and a flexible, personalized approach to education, Bentley provides students with critical thinking and practical skills that prepare them to lead successful, rewarding careers. Founded in 1917, the university enrolls 4,200 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate and PhD students and is set on 163 acres in Waltham, Massachusetts, 10 miles west of Boston.

