BentoBox Launches BentoBox Payments, Giving Restaurants Nationwide an End-to-End Solution for Diner Engagement

BentoBox Payments Enables Restaurants to Manage Orders and Process Payments in One Easy-to-Use Platform

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BentoBox , the Marketing and Commerce platform for over 8,000 restaurants worldwide, today announced the launch of BentoBox Payments . With the addition of Payments to the BentoBox platform, restaurants have access to an end-to-end solution to take orders, process payments and manage them all within the same platform, meeting restaurant operator demand for easy-to-use technology solutions to help them manage their business.

BentoBox Payments is enabled by Clover® from Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology that acquired BentoBox in November 2021. All BentoBox customers will have access to BentoBox Payments, and those that also utilize the Clover point-of-sale and business management system can further simplify processes by bringing on-premise and online ordering payment processing into one unified platform, increasing operational efficiencies and communication between front and back of house. With this added integration to Clover, the BentoBox Marketing and Commerce platform now combines websites, omni-channel ordering and unified diner data so restaurants can deliver the hospitality experience their guests deserve, from first touch to order fulfillment and follow-up.

"Restaurants don't have the time or resources to balance countless dashboards and partners. Instead, they need simple, unified solutions that enable them to reach their customers on their terms," said Krystle Mobayeni, Co-Founder of BentoBox and Head of Restaurants at Fiserv. "We're meeting this need and bringing restaurants a customizable platform that improves front- and back-of-house operations and delivers an exceptional digital experience for diners."

With BentoBox and Clover, Fiserv enables nearly 200,000 restaurants to deliver unique and differentiated experiences to their diners. Combining customer-engaging omnichannel commerce capabilities with the revenue-driving role of digital storefronts, Fiserv supports restaurants through every step of their journey–from building an online presence, engaging with their diners, generating multiple revenue streams, and running an efficient front- and back-of-house.

BentoBox Payments is available for all BentoBox customers, with simplified rates for new customers. For more information please visit https://getbento.com/features/payments/ .

About BentoBox

The BentoBox Marketing and Commerce Platform delivers a seamless guest experience dedicated to accelerating growth and helping restaurants thrive. BentoBox empowers modern restaurants to build their online presence, engage with diners, diversify revenue streams and increase operational efficiency. To do so, the platform includes products such as websites, ordering (online ordering, pre-order & catering, gift cards, merchandise, tickets), events management, and marketing tools.

Over 8,000 restaurant concepts worldwide rely on BentoBox as their digital front door. BentoBox is trusted and loved by hospitality groups such as José Andrés's ThinkFoodGroup and Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group and independent restaurants including Emmy Squared, Suerte, and The Meatball Shop. In November 2021, Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology that enables 200,000 restaurants to deliver differentiating experiences, acquired BentoBox. The acquisition will allow BentoBox to support more restaurants than ever before.

