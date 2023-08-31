Benton Roofing Climbs the 2023 Inc. 5000 List, Securing No. 4,275

Three-Year Revenue Growth of 103% Places Benton Roofing Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benton Roofing proudly secures the No. 4,275 spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, an annual compilation spotlighting the swiftest expanding private enterprises in the United States. This distinguishment offers a data-backed glimpse into the triumphs of companies within the economy's most vibrant domain—its autonomous, enterprising entities. The likes of Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other household names initially gained national prominence through their Inc. 5000 recognition.

CEO Caleb Benton expressed gratitude, stating, "This honor is a reflection of our team's dedication and our commitment to quality, integrity, and service. Despite economic hurdles, our values have remained our compass. We're deeply thankful to our clients, partners, and team for making this milestone a reality."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while navigating inflation, capital cost escalations, and intricate hiring scenarios. The top 500 companies this year report an astonishing average three-year revenue growth rate of 2,238 percent. In total, the Inc. 5000 companies have generated an impressive 1,187,266 jobs over the past three years.

For comprehensive Inc. 5000 results, inclusive of company profiles and a sortable interactive database by industry, location, and more, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are showcased in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands from Tuesday, August 23.

Scott Omelianuk, Inc.'s Editor-in-Chief, highlighted, "Achieving the kind of rapid growth required for the Inc. 5000 in the post-pandemic era is a notable accomplishment. Inc. takes pride in honoring companies that are shaping our future."

About Benton Roofing Since its inception in 1978, Benton Roofing has been a leading provider of commercial and industrial roofing solutions in the southeastern United States. With over 40 years of experience, the company has fostered a reputation for excellence, quality craftsmanship, and innovative practices. Guided by core values including integrity, compassion, dedicated service, and collaborative teamwork, Benton Roofing has evolved into a trusted name within the industry. As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, the company remains dedicated to sustainability, community engagement, and client satisfaction. Benton Roofing's dedicated team continues to drive growth and success, creating an impact one roof at a time. https://bentonroofing.com/

