Bentonite Market: Growth, Trends, Demand & Key Players to 2025| Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

Bentonite Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio market forecast report offers a bentonite market report that is segmented as - Product (sodium bentonite, calcium bentonite, and others), Application (foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, pet litter, drilling mud, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The bentonite market share growth in the sodium bentonite segment will be significant for revenue generation. Sodium bentonite has high swelling properties which makes it ideal for use as a sealant in industries. Sodium bentonite is also used as binders, liner material, and as a suspension agent in concrete, wall boards, cement tiles, and water-proofing building materials. The growing use of sodium bentonite as an effective sealant is driving the growth of the segment.

Bentonite Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Horizontal drilling: An innovation in oil and gas extraction

Growing focus on pet humanization and animal hygiene practices

Growth in steel production globally

Bentonite Market: Vendor Analysis

The bentonite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as advanced product offerings and strengthening their positions in local markets to gain a competitive advantage to compete in the market. The bentonite market report also offers information on several market vendors, including CIMBAR Performance Minerals, Clariant International Ltd., EP Minerals LLC, Halliburton Co., Imerys, KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., LKAB Minerals AB, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., and Wyo-Ben Inc. among others.

CIMBAR Performance Minerals - The company offers bentonite products such as Sodium Bentonite and Calcium bentonite.

Bentonite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 401.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.20 Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CIMBAR Performance Minerals, Clariant International Ltd., EP Minerals LLC, Halliburton Co., Imerys, KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., LKAB Minerals AB, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., and Wyo-Ben Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Diversified metals and mining

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Sodium bentonite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sodium bentonite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Sodium bentonite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Calcium bentonite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Calcium bentonite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Calcium bentonite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Application

6.3 Foundry sands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Foundry sands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Foundry sands - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Iron ore pelletizing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Iron ore pelletizing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Iron ore pelletizing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Pet litter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Pet litter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Pet litter - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Drilling mud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Drilling mud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Drilling mud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 CIMBAR Performance Minerals

Exhibit 58: CIMBAR Performance Minerals - Overview



Exhibit 59: CIMBAR Performance Minerals - Product and service



Exhibit 60: CIMBAR Performance Minerals - Key offerings

11.4 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 EP Minerals LLC

Exhibit 66: EP Minerals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 67: EP Minerals LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 68: EP Minerals LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 69: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Imerys

Exhibit 74: Imerys - Overview



Exhibit 75: Imerys - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Imerys - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Imerys - Segment focus

11.8 KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 LKAB Minerals AB

Exhibit 81: LKAB Minerals AB - Overview



Exhibit 82: LKAB Minerals AB - Business segments



Exhibit 83: LKAB Minerals AB - Key news



Exhibit 84: LKAB Minerals AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: LKAB Minerals AB - Segment focus

11.10 Minerals Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 86: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Mitsubishi Corp.

Exhibit 90: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Wyo-Ben Inc.

Exhibit 95: Wyo-Ben Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Wyo-Ben Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 97: Wyo-Ben Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

