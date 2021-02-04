Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR's report on the global geosynthetic clay liners market experienced a significant blip in 2020, attributed to disruptions in production cycles across key industries amid the pandemic crisis. Prospects appear positive for 2021, as industries resume production, restoring the demand-supply equilibrium. Going by current trends, prospects for the upcoming decade are optimistic, with a strong CAGR predicted for the market.

According to Fact.MR, the market has made significant gains in the historical period, largely attributed to prolific developments in the global mining and construction industries. Growing emphasis on incorporating sustainable material to enhance durability of infrastructure has increased uptake of geosynthetic clay liners in recent years. As per the World Green Building Trends 2018 Report, over 60% of the countries profiled have been incorporating green construction materials. This figure is expected to reach nearly 50% in 2021 in terms of the global average.

Manufacturers are banking on enhanced bentonite production to enhance their expansion prospects. Collectively, the U.S, China, Greece and India account for over 60% of the global bentonite production, thus encouraging players to establish production and distribution networks with leading bentonite producers and deepen their penetration into the market.

"Growing emphasis on ensuring structural stability and durability has prompted intensive research and development activities aimed at improving chemical compositions of various geosynthetic clay liner grades, prompting an increase in the number of new product offerings by prominent manufacturers," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2028

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Geosynthetic Clay Liners Study

By product, fabric-encased geosynthetic clay liners to generate nearly three-fifths of the revenue

Landfills application to garner maximum geosynthetic clay liners sales, expanding at a strong CAGR

By technology, geosynthetic clay liners are poised to account for over 50% of the revenue, owing to their high durability attributed to enhanced physical and chemical properties

High growth of the construction industry and waste management initiatives to fuel sales across the U.S market

Enhanced manufacturing capacities owing to abundant raw materials availability attracting manufacturers to Germany

China to exhibit robust expansion, attributed to a flourishing mining sector

to exhibit robust expansion, attributed to a flourishing mining sector U.K to register steady Y-o-Y expansion, amid the increasing frequency of upcoming construction projects, such as the London Crossrail

Japan and South Korea to remain attractive growth hotspots

Competitive Landscape

The global geosynthetic clay liners market is interspersed with the following manufacturers: CETCO, Agru America, NAUE Group, GSE Holdings, HUESKER, Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc., Nilex Inc., Laviosa Chemica Mineria, Layfield Group Ltd., Global Synthetics, GEOFABRICS and ABG Ltd. among others. The aforementioned players incorporate advanced coating technologies so as to broaden their portfolios by offering new product lines. Furthermore, strategic collaborations and acquisitions help players expand their market footprint.

For example, Agru America offers AGRUTEX- a nonwoven geotextile product line specifically designed for environmental, civil and mining applications. The product range offers filtration, separation, and protection for other geosynthetics. The other geosynthetic textile it offers is the BlaZbarrier® flame-resistant fabric designed for use in mattress manufacturing in compliance with 16 CFR 1633. These are inherently FR rayon based.

In October 2020, NAUE Group introduced its Secutex® Green 100% biodegradable and mechanically bonded separation and filtration nonwoven geotextile which is manufactured from renewable raw materials, and is highly suitable for application as separation, filtration and protection layers, gardening and landscaping and temporary path & road construction among other areas.

Request customized report as per your need

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2028

More Valuable Insights on Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global geosynthetic clay liners market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the geosynthetic clay liners market on the basis of product (fabric-encased and geomembrane-supported), technology (reinforced, non-reinforced, and composite laminate), and application (landfills, mining, ponds, construction, fuel spillage containment, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

High Purity Quartz Sand Market: An extensive study by Fact.MR on the high purity quartz sand market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 and 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders.

Consumer Appliance Coatings Market: Fact.MR's recent publication on the consumer appliance coatings market analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with the manufacturing of consumer appliance coatings.

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: A detailed assessment of the glass bonding adhesives value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's in-depth coverage on the landscape for the forthcoming decade. A list of prominent companies operating in the glass bonding adhesives market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE Fact.MR