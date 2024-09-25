Bentonville Sets Record for Most Applicants per Capita Across APTIM's National E-Mobility Portfolio

APTIM has processed more than 16,000 e-bike rebates and nearly 6,000 equipment rebates, totaling more than $16.9 million in rebate value.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bentonville E-bike Rebate Program launched with the highest number of first-day applicants per capita of APTIM's five administered e-bike rebate programs across the US. On the day of the program's launch, APTIM's e-bike rebate portal received more than 500 pre-applications. With enhanced appearance and capabilities, the portal met the high demand and harnessed the environmental and resilience firm's proprietary em4all™ process for equitable rebate distribution.

For the Bentonville E-bike Rebate Program launch, APTIM redesigned its portal to precheck applicants' income, household size, and zip code to determine if they qualify for an income-qualified voucher. APTIM's em4all ensures residents with language, technology, and scheduling challenges have an equal opportunity to participate. Most importantly, the City of Bentonville is building a greener future for all residents with lower carbon, lower cost transportation options.

"APTIM is proud to help our clients lead the charge to e-mobility and make their communities more sustainable," said APTIM Senior Project Manager Marcus Rozbitsky. "While our random selection process, em4all, made us a standout in the industry, our commitment to continuous learning, innovation, and service maintains our position ahead of the pack. The response of Bentonville residents is another example of the need for e-mobility options and will surely be a testament to the transformation of those communities that provide them."

A leading administrator of e-bike rebate programs, APTIM has processed more than 16,000 e-bike rebates and nearly 6,000 equipment rebates, totaling more than $16.9 million in rebate value. Following an application period, rebate recipients are randomly selected and given several days to provide proof of eligibility. Approved rebate recipients receive a point-of-sale voucher to reduce the purchase price of an e-bike and safety equipment at participating retailers. All the while, real-time dashboards provide full transparency for APTIM's clients to track progress.

The Bentonville E-bike Rebate Program is holding additional application periods from October 7 at 9 a.m. till October 14 at 10 a.m., followed by November 4 at 9 a.m. till November 12 at 10 a.m. Learn more about the program and how to apply here.

ABOUT APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provide these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE APTIM