Benuvia Manufacturing Institutes Senior Advisory Board

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benuvia Manufacturing, Inc, a leading CDMO providing small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, formulation and drug product manufacturing from preclinical to commercial scale, today announced the formation and appointment of a Senior Advisory Board. The members of the Senior Advisory Board bring more than 80 years of pharmaceutical and business experience.

Valeria Coscia, Ph.D., Bill DuBay, Ph.D., Paul Evans and Mike Wittmann, Ph.D. bring a wide variety of expertise and talent to this inaugural board.

Dr. Coscia, an independent consultant in the Pharma industry, has over 19 years of experience with broad responsibilities in multiple functional areas including research & development, portfolio management, GMP manufacturing and CMC regulatory affairs. Prior to her work as an independent consultant, Dr. Coscia was Vice President R&D and Chief Technology Officer for Noramco Inc.

Dr. DuBay, global head of R&D for SK Pharmteco, has more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and development. Prior to his current position, Dr. DuBay served as Vice President R&D for AMPAC fine chemicals where he was responsible for developing the product pipeline, API manufacturing, and API validation.

Mr. Evans, Vice President Global Business Development and Portfolio with Pharmascience, Inc., brings 20 years of experience as an executive in the pharmaceutical space, spanning both generic and specialty pharma and CDMOs. Prior to joining Pharmascience, Inc., he held senior roles at Johnson Matthew Teva USA, Qualitest Pharmaceuticals, Alita Pharmaceuticals and STADA.

Dr. Wittmann is the Chair of the Department of Marketing, Industrial Distribution, and Economics in the Collat School of Business at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Prior to joining the UAB faculty, he served as Chair of the Marketing and Merchandising Department at The University of Southern Mississippi. Dr. Wittmann has worked as a marketing strategy consultant with a diverse group of companies ranging from startups to Fortune 1,000 organizations.

"I am so pleased to have this talent join Benuvia Manufacturing," said Scott Watson, President of Benuvia Manufacturing. "As a growing privately held company, having advisors of this caliber, is invaluable. I am grateful for their commitment to our team."

The goal of the Senior Advisory Board is to provide strategic and technical advice to the Benuvia Manufacturing Leadership Team and to help Benuvia Manufacturing become a premier integrated pharmaceutical CDMO.

Benuvia Manufacturing Commercial Operations

Benuvia Manufacturing operates over 83,000 square feet of state-of-the-art research, development, and manufacturing space in its cGMP facility located in Round Rock, Texas. The manufacturing facility received its Type II Drug Master File (32552) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014 to produce pharmaceutical grade pure quality cannabidiol. Today, Round Rock is the only CBD active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing site in the U.S. producing an FDA approved cannabinoid drug. The facility is a DEA and FDA registered production site and is fully regulated and compliant with DEA, EPA, and OSHA requirements.

Benuvia Manufacturing also manufacturers SYNDROS® (dronabinol), a prescription medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused by anti-cancer medicine (chemotherapy) in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conventional antiemetic treatments and anorexia associated weight loss in patients with AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

Benuvia Manufacturing offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer product companies to achieve their development and commercial needs:

Drug product manufacturing and small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient – non-cGMP and cGMP from grams to commercial metric ton scale

non-cGMP and cGMP from grams to commercial metric ton scale Preclinical and clinical drug product formulations

Quality assurance and validation

Analytical services

Drug development including custom synthesis

About Benuvia Manufacturing, Inc.

Benuvia Manufacturing, Inc. is a privately held contract manufacturing organization that develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and products. For more information visit www.benuviamanufacturing.com.

For Press Inquiries, please contact:

Molly Stone

205-365-3005

[email protected]

SOURCE Benuvia Manufacturing

Related Links

https://benuviamanufacturing.com

