Benuvia Operations Announces Strategic Partnership with Cannovation Clinical Research Partners to Deliver Fully Integrated Solutions for Controlled-Substance Therapeutics

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benuvia Operations, LLC (Benuvia), a global contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Cannovation Clinical Research Partners (CCRP), a global consultancy focused on cannabinoid and psychedelic therapeutic programs. Together, the organizations will create the industry's first fully integrated manufacturing and contract research organization (CRO) platform dedicated to Schedule I–V substances.

The collaboration combines Benuvia's end-to-end capabilities in controlled-substance manufacturing, analytical testing, and CMC development with CCRP's expertise in preclinical and clinical research, regulatory strategy, and global trial execution. Through this partnership, pharmaceutical and biotech clinical trial sponsors gain a single, compliant pathway from early-stage development through commercialization for cannabinoid, psychedelic, and novel CNS therapeutics.

"Benuvia has spent years building a scalable, compliant, and highly specialized manufacturing platform for controlled-substance innovation," said Terry Novak, CEO of Benuvia. "Partnering with CCRP allows us to align GMP production with coordinated clinical and regulatory execution, eliminating many of the barriers that slow development and improving the speed and efficiency with which sponsors can advance these important medicines."

An Integrated Pathway from Discovery to Commercialization

Historically, companies developing controlled-substance drugs have been forced to work with separate vendors for preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory support, and GMP manufacturing—creating delays, redundancies, and regulatory friction. Through this partnership, sponsors gain:

Streamlined IND-to-trial transitions supported by aligned regulatory and operational oversight

More efficient timelines through reduced vendor fragmentation and harmonized compliance standards

Access to global clinical trial networks spanning North America, Europe, and Latin America

Fully DEA-licensed Schedule I–V manufacturing for compounds including psilocybin, LSD, DMT, and additional emerging CNS therapeutics

Comprehensive commercialization support to accelerate the safe, compliant delivery of new medicines to patients

Accelerating Innovation in Psychedelics, Cannabinoids, and Novel Therapeutics

As research into psychedelic and cannabinoid-based CNS treatments accelerates—addressing conditions such as depression, PTSD, and substance-use disorders—demand for reliable, compliant, and highly specialized infrastructure continues to rise. This strategic partnership positions Benuvia and CCRP at the forefront of a market that is expanding globally and evolving rapidly in both scientific and regulatory complexity.

"This collaboration underscores our shared mission to improve global healthcare through the responsible development and commercialization of controlled-substance therapeutics," added Lisa Rich-Milan, CEO of CCRP. "By uniting manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical operations within a single coordinated platform, we will be able to offer sponsors a responsible, efficient, and globally accessible pathway for advancing next-generation medicines."

About Benuvia Operations, LLC

Benuvia Operations, LLC is a U.S.-based global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) supplier servicing pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company provides development and manufacturing services for small-molecule APIs and finished dosage products with extensive experience with cannabinoids, psychedelics, and other controlled substances. Benuvia operates an 83,000 square foot best-in-class manufacturing facility in Round Rock, Texas that can safely and securely handle Schedule I-V controlled substances products, offering comprehensive solutions for companies throughout the entire drug development lifecycle - from API synthesis, clinical trial supply, through commercial production. Learn more at www.benuvia.com.

