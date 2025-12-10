Benvenuto Brunello Makes Its Grand Return to New York in Early 2026

On February 24th, one of the U.S.'s most anticipated wine events will showcase the iconic Tuscan reds Brunello di Montalcino and Rosso di Montalcino through exclusive tastings and masterclasses.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful conclusion of this year's Benvenuto Brunello in Montalcino, which presented the new 2021 Brunello di Montalcino as well as the latest vintages of other wines from the region, the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino is thrilled to announce the 2026 U.S. edition of this prestigious annual event. In early 2026, Benvenuto Brunello will bring the elegance, heritage, and excellence of Montalcino directly to New York City, welcoming top trade professionals and media for an exclusive walk-around tasting and educational program.

On Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, at the historic 583 Park Avenue event space in New York City, the day will center on a curated walk-around tasting. Guests will have the opportunity to meet 46 producers traveling from Montalcino, taste the latest vintages, and engage personally with the winemakers and their representatives, gaining firsthand insight into the meticulous craftsmanship, traditions, and passion behind each bottle. This year's program will showcase the highly anticipated new releases: Brunello di Montalcino 2021, Brunello Riserva 2020, and Rosso di Montalcino 2024.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in two exclusive seminars with Master of Wine Gabriele Gorelli, exploring a distinguished selection of Brunello di Montalcino wines while gaining expert perspectives and a deeper appreciation of this iconic appellation.

The day will conclude with a private cocktail reception for producers and their guests, featuring an intimate presentation of older vintages that reflect Montalcino's long-standing tradition.

Giacomo Bartolommei, President of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, stated:

"Bringing Benvenuto Brunello to New York is an extraordinary opportunity to highlight the distinctive character and deep-rooted identity of Montalcino's wines in one of the world's most dynamic and influential wine markets. This event allows American trade and media to experience firsthand the care, craftsmanship, and passion that define Brunello, reinforcing our commitment to sharing the authenticity of this historic appellation on a global stage."

For more than fifty years, the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino has championed the integrity and global standing of one of Italy's greatest wines. The 2026 U.S. edition of Benvenuto Brunello continues this legacy, offering American trade and media a premier occasion to engage with the new vintages in a setting that honors the significance of Brunello di Montalcino.

Participating Wineries:

Abbadia Ardenga, Altesino, Aminta, Argiano, Banfi, Bottega, Camigliano, Capanne Ricci - Tenimenti Ricci, Caparzo, Caprili, Carpineto, Casanuova delle Cerbaie, Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Col d'Orcia, Corte Pavone, Donatella Cinelli Colombini, Fanti, Fattoria dei Barbi, Fossacolle, Il Palazzone, Il Poggione, La Casaccia di Franceschi, La Fiorita, La Fortuna, La Magia, Marchesi Frescobaldi, Tenuta Luce, Mocali, Palazzo, Patrizia Cencioni, Pian delle Querci, Pian delle Vigne, Pinino, Podere Brizio, Ridolfi, Ruffino, San Polo, San Guglielmo, SassodiSole, Scopetone - La Melina, Sensi Vigne e Vini, Talenti, Tassi, Terre Nere, Uccelliera, Voliero, Verbena, Villa i Cipressi

About Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino was founded in 1967, just after the DOC designation, as a free association of vignerons whose aim was to safeguard their product and emphasize its best qualities. The Consortium has fostered bringing together old and new wineries, small and large alike, united by the common goals of respect for nature and the desire to make the best quality wine. The Consortium organizes events in Italy and abroad, and facilitates the participation of member winemakers in trade fairs. It manages public relations and the image of Montalcino wines through its press office, and distributes news and information through the official website, with numerous publications in several languages. https://www.consorziobrunellodimontalcino.it/en/home/home

