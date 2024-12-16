Benvenuto Brunello Returns to New York City to Celebrate Italy's Finest

The Consorzio and its producers will welcome trade and media on February 4th for a special tasting of the latest vintages

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino is pleased to announce the return of Benvenuto Brunello to the United States. The much-anticipated tasting event will take place on February 4th at GH on the Park in the heart of Manhattan, offering an exclusive first look at the newest vintages: Brunello di Montalcino 2020, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019, and Rosso di Montalcino 2023.

Following the success of its recent Italian edition, Benvenuto Brunello invites American trade and media professionals to celebrate the heritage and craftsmanship of one of Italy's most prestigious wine regions.

The event will feature two exclusive seminars led by Gabriele Gorelli, Italy's first Master of Wine, who will take a select audience on an in-depth journey through Montalcino's unique terroir, climatic intricacies, and the vibrant profiles of these newly released vintages. Following, a walk-around tasting will showcase 35 esteemed Brunello producers, providing participants the opportunity to meet winemakers and experience the excellence of Brunello di Montalcino firsthand.

Participating wineries include: Argiano, Banfi, Belpoggio, Campogiovanni, Camigliano, Caprili, Carpineto, Celestino Pecci, Col d' Orcia, Collemattoni, Corte Pavese, Cortonesi, Donatella Cinelli Colombini, Fanti, Fossacolle, Frescobaldi, Il Poggione, La Casaccia di Franceschi, La Fornace, La Magia, La Poderina, Le Ragnaie, MáTé, Mocali, Musico, Pian delle Querci, Pinino, Podere Brizio, Poggio Lucina, Ridolfi, San Polo, Sanlorenzo, Sassodisole, Tenuta Buon Tempo, Tenute Silvio Nardi.

"We are delighted to return to New York with another edition of Benvenuto Brunello," says Fabrizio Bindocci, President of the Consortium. "The American market continues to demonstrate incredible enthusiasm for our wines, and Benvenuto Brunello gives us a chance to highlight the exceptional biodiversity and quality that make Brunello di Montalcino an authentic representation of Italian excellence".

Brunello di Montalcino has solidified its position as a luxury wine icon in the U.S., boasting a 5% increase in volume and a 1% rise in value during the first nine months of 2024 (source: Uiv (Unione Italiana Vini) Observatory on SipSource basis), despite global challenges in the still red wine market. Crafted exclusively from the Sangiovese grape, known locally as Brunello, these wines are celebrated for their bold fruit flavors, vibrant acidity, and extraordinary aging potential. With stringent aging requirements—five years for Brunello and six years for Riserva—these wines consistently deliver unmatched depth and complexity.

Benvenuto Brunello is not just a tasting event—it's a celebration of heritage, artistry, and the timeless excellence of Brunello di Montalcino.

About Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino, established in 1967 shortly after the DOC designation, is a voluntary association of vineyard owners dedicated to safeguarding and highlighting the qualities of Brunello di Montalcino. The consortium plays a pivotal role in preserving the wine's distinct characteristics, promoting it nationally and internationally, and ensuring its quality. It boasts approximately 200 members, including producers and bottlers, representing a majority of the region's wineries. The consortium is committed to protecting the Montalcino territory and promoting environmental sustainability through eco-friendly farming practices and responsible resource management. Its primary objective is to elevate the status of Brunello di Montalcino on a global scale, emphasizing the wine's quality, history, culture, and regional heritage. https://www.consorziobrunellodimontalcino.it/en/home/home

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com

SOURCE Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino