Benzene Market in Specialty Chemicals Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

The rising demand for benzene in developing countries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Countries such as Russia, India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia offer cheap labor and land, low transportation costs, and have less stringent regulatory norms. Hence, many manufacturing companies are shifting their production units to these countries. Also, the rising disposable income, increasing population, and strong economic growth in developing countries are driving the growth of various end-user industries such as automotive, paints and coatings, construction, and others. This is increasing the demand for benzene, which is fueling the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44003

As per Technavio, the growing demand for polymers in different industries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Benzene Market: Growing demand for polymers in different industries

Benzene is widely used as a raw material in many industries. For instance, in the automotive industry, benzene is used in the manufacture of high-performance plastics for automotive components and body parts. Similarly, in the electronics and electrical industry, benzene is used to produce high dielectric constant liquid crystal polymer and polyphenylene, sulfide resin compounds that are replacing ceramics in high-performance electronic components. Many such applications in various industries are increasing the demand for benzene, which is driving the growth of the market.

"Declining crude oil prices and the increasing demand for benzene from various applications will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Benzene Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the benzene market by type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the benzene market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to rapid industrialization, population growth, and urbanization in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Isobutyl Benzene Market – Global isobutyl benzene market is segmented by End-user (Pharmaceuticals and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Chlorobenzene Market – Global chlorobenzene market is segmented by type (monochlorobenzene, p-dichlorobenzene, o-dichlorobenzene, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/benzene-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/benzenemarket



SOURCE Technavio