Benzinga and alrajhi capital Establish Strategic Relationship to Enhance U.S. Equities Trading Experience

DETROIT and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial data, news, and market intelligence, today announced a strategic relationship with alrajhi capital, one of Saudi Arabia's leading investment institutions and a subsidiary of Al Rajhi Bank, one of the world's largest Islamic banking groups.

Benzinga x alrajhi capital

The relationship enhances alrajhi capital's U.S. equities offering through the integration of Benzinga's market intelligence products directly into its trading platform, providing investors with timely insights, actionable intelligence, and deeper market context to support informed investment decisions.

The integration includes Why Is It Moving, Insider Trades, Government Trades, Ticker Trends, Bulls Say Bears Say, Analyst Ratings Calendar, Earnings Calendar, Economic Calendar, Dividends Calendar, and Company Logos.

By embedding these capabilities into its digital ecosystem, alrajhi capital is further strengthening its commitment to delivering a world-class investment experience. Investors will gain enhanced visibility into market-moving events, investor sentiment, analyst activity, corporate developments, and macroeconomic trends that shape opportunities across U.S. equity markets.

The relationship reflects alrajhi capital's continued focus on innovation and digital excellence while expanding access to advanced market intelligence that empowers investors to navigate global markets with greater confidence.

"This strategic relationship reflects alrajhi capital's commitment to delivering a world-class investment experience and expanding access to the insights and tools investors need to navigate global markets with confidence. By integrating Benzinga's market intelligence capabilities into our platform, we continue to strengthen our digital offering and reinforce our position as a leading investment institution serving investors across the Kingdom and beyond."

Hossam Al Basrawi

Chief Executive Officer

alrajhi capital

"alrajhi capital is one of the most respected names in Saudi financial services, and we are proud to power its platform with the same real-time market data, news, and analytics trusted by institutional investors globally. This relationship represents an important milestone for Benzinga in the Middle East and lays the foundation for long-term collaboration as demand for high-quality financial intelligence continues to grow across the region."

Dave Maher

Chief Executive Officer

Benzinga

ABOUT BENZINGA

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors through real-time market intelligence, news, analytics, and event-driven data solutions. Through its news platform, APIs, and proprietary datasets, Benzinga helps financial institutions, brokerages, and fintech platforms deliver smarter investment experiences and more informed decision-making.

For more information, visit www.benzinga.com/apis.

ABOUT alrajhi capital

alrajhi capital is one of Saudi Arabia's leading investment institutions and a subsidiary of Al Rajhi Bank, one of the world's largest Islamic banking groups. The company offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions and financial services across brokerage, asset management, investment banking, and research.

Through innovation, digital excellence, and deep market expertise, alrajhi capital continues to empower investors, support the development of capital markets, and deliver exceptional value to clients across local and international markets.

For more information, visit www.alrajhi-capital.com.

SOURCE Benzinga