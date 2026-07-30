Webull Adds Benzinga's Premium Newsfeed, Press Releases and Economic Calendar

Real-time equities news, press releases and economic data now power Webull's trading platform

DETROIT, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced that Webull has added Benzinga's Premium US Equities Newsfeed, Press Releases feed, and Economic Calendar to its trading platform.

The relationship is part of Benzinga's broader mission to democratize financial information, putting institutional-grade market intelligence directly into the hands of everyday investors, not just the pros.

Benzinga x Webull

Webull serves more than 28 million registered users across 16 markets worldwide, making it one of the fastest-growing platforms in the retail trading space. The integration means Benzinga's data now reaches one of the most active investor bases in the market.

Webull traders gain access to breaking equities news, official company press releases, and key economic data releases in real time. This includes Fed rate decisions, jobs reports, and CPI data. Together, they're designed to help investors react quickly to the events that move markets.

The Press Releases feed in particular gives traders direct access to verified, company-sourced announcements in real time. This is a meaningful distinction as retail trading activity increasingly reacts to unverified chatter across social media.

"Democratizing financial information helps investors make smarter, faster decisions by putting institutional-grade data directly in their hands," said Michael Saad, AI Licensing Lead at Benzinga. "Webull has a strong international reach, and we're excited to support their traders with the real-time news, press releases, and economic data they need to move as fast as the market does."

The addition strengthens Webull's commitment to giving traders the news and context they need to navigate today's markets with confidence.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 28 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources.

Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

SOURCE Benzinga