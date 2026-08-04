Benzinga Brings Prediction Markets Newsfeed to Brokerages and Trading Platforms

Prediction Markets Newsfeed gives platforms real-time access to shifting event odds and the news driving them

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced that its Prediction Markets Newsfeed is available via API. The feed gives brokerages, fintech platforms, and trading tools direct access to real-time coverage of the fast-growing world of event-based prediction markets.

Prediction markets let people trade on the outcome of real-world events. That includes elections, economic data, and sports, with odds that shift by the minute as new information breaks.

Benzinga Prediction Markets Newsfeed API

Behind the feed is a dedicated Prediction Markets News Team. They focus on catching the biggest probability swings the moment they happen and reporting on the story behind them. That coverage has been a hit with Benzinga.com readers, and platforms can now build it directly into their own products, whether that's a movers list, a notification, or a dedicated markets page.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup gave prediction markets their biggest stage yet. Odds on the Argentina-Spain final moved constantly, as fans around the world watched the match unfold in real time. It was a preview of the same kind of live, event-driven signal Benzinga now brings to financial markets.

The World Cup made clear that prediction markets have moved well beyond a niche audience. The moment reflects a broader collision between prediction markets and traditional financial markets. Retail and institutional investors alike are looking for faster ways to gauge where sentiment is headed next.

"Prediction markets have become one of the fastest, most honest signals of what people actually expect to happen," said Andrew Lebbos, SVP of Licensing at Benzinga. "Through our API, platforms can now put that signal, and the reporting behind it, right in front of their users the moment the odds move."

The Prediction Markets Newsfeed joins Benzinga's growing suite of real-time newsfeeds. It's used by media sites, trading platforms, fintech companies, and financial institutions worldwide, as investors increasingly look beyond traditional price action to understand what's driving expectations.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

SOURCE Benzinga