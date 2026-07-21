Benzinga Launches Events Calendar API for Real-Time Corporate Event Intelligence

Events Calendar API Delivers Real-Time Corporate Event Data to Power Investing Platforms

DETROIT, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced the launch of its Events Calendar API, giving brokerages, fintech platforms, and institutional investment tools structured access to upcoming corporate events that can influence stock performance and investor sentiment.

Benzinga Events Calendar API Announcement

The Events Calendar API covers investor conferences, shareholder meetings, analyst days, conference calls, corporate presentations, industry conferences, and investor relations events. The dataset is designed to help investors identify upcoming market catalysts and stay informed on important company developments before they occur.

Updated throughout the trading day, the API delivers event data in a developer-friendly format that can be integrated directly into investor-facing products and research workflows. Each event record includes ticker association, event classification, scheduled date and time, location when available, and an importance rating, giving platforms the flexibility to power company profile pages, watchlists, investor dashboards, and alert systems.

The launch expands Benzinga's growing suite of structured financial datasets available through its APIs and data licensing programs, joining existing products such as the Economic Calendar, Earnings Calendar, and Conference Calls data. Clients can layer event intelligence alongside Benzinga's news, analyst ratings, and market data to build a more complete picture of the catalysts driving individual stocks.

"Investors are constantly looking for the next catalyst, and corporate events are often the clearest signal of what's coming next," said Tommy Cotter, Head of Data Products at Benzinga. "The Events Calendar API gives our clients a structured, real-time way to surface that information directly inside their own platforms, so their users never miss an event that could move a stock."

As demand grows for tools that help investors anticipate market-moving events rather than simply react to them, structured event data has become an increasingly important layer of the modern investing experience. By making corporate event intelligence available through a single API, Benzinga gives platforms an efficient way to add this context without building and maintaining the underlying data infrastructure themselves.

The Events Calendar API is available now through Benzinga's API suite, with delivery formats including JSON and XML for seamless integration into trading platforms, research tools, and financial applications.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

SOURCE Benzinga