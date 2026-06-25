Benzinga Establishes Data Relationship with Block & Leviton to Support Market Monitoring and Securities Litigation Research

DETROIT and BOSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced a new data relationship with Block & Leviton LLP, a plaintiff-side securities litigation firm focused on identifying and investigating potential securities law violations.

Benzinga x Block & Leviton

Through this relationship, Block & Leviton is using Benzinga's Stock News API, Press Release Feed, and Movers data as part of an internal market monitoring system designed to track breaking developments across publicly traded companies. The integration enables the firm to automatically analyze market-moving events and generate reports that help identify situations requiring further legal review and investigation.

By incorporating real-time financial news and corporate disclosures into its internal workflows, Block & Leviton is strengthening its ability to monitor evolving market activity and respond quickly to developments that may impact investors. The use of structured, real-time data allows the firm to move beyond manual monitoring processes and toward a more systematic approach to identifying meaningful market events.

This relationship reflects the expanding role of real-time financial intelligence beyond trading environments. Legal and investigative teams increasingly rely on structured market data to support surveillance workflows, accelerate research timelines, and improve responsiveness to emerging developments across public markets.

"Legal teams today need fast access to reliable market intelligence to stay ahead of developing situations," said Emily Goldvekht, Account Manager at Benzinga. "By integrating our real-time news, press releases, and movers data into their monitoring workflows, Block & Leviton is building a system designed to surface meaningful events quickly and support deeper investigative work."

"Benzinga's APIs gave us access to all the market moving information we needed in a simple, structured format," said Jacob Walker, Partner at Block & Leviton LLP. "Our new tools, based off Benzinga's data, allow us to keep our institutional clients–retirement and pension funds–informed about critical news that affects their investments."

The relationship reflects a broader shift toward integrating real-time market intelligence into operational, legal, and investigative systems.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton is one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. B&L attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through litigation in state and federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors have hired Block & Leviton to represent their interests.

To learn more, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/.

SOURCE Benzinga