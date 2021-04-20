Benzinga Invests In Crypto, Opens TradeStation Crypto Account as Part of Corporate Treasury Strategy

"Crypto is beginning to be used as a treasury solution by corporate treasurers to help diversify the mix of assets on their company balance sheets, and our institutional services team at TradeStation Crypto walks treasurers through the process from learning how to acquire and hold cryptocurrencies in a way that is designed to generate interest in their TradeStation Crypto accounts," said James Putra, Senior Director, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "We are seeing increased participation in crypto investing at the corporate level, and we're proud to educate and provide companies like Benzinga with the tools needed to invest in crypto assets."

"Crypto accounts at TradeStation Crypto are currently yielding higher interest rates than other more traditional cash management solutions, and in this ultra-low interest rate environment, Benzinga sought alternative investment opportunities," said Luke Jacobi, Director of Operations at Benzinga. "For us, investing in crypto and working with TradeStation Crypto is a win-win. Though not without some added risks, through higher interest rates and a bullish outlook on crypto, Benzinga has the potential to generate more cash in the short-term, while also investing in what could prove to be the monetary system of the future."

If you are interested in learning more about TradeStation Crypto's corporate treasury products and Crypto Institutional, please contact us at [email protected].

TradeStation Crypto's interest payment account features are also available to individual investors, with the same benefits. To get started, apply for a TradeStation Crypto account through the seamless account opening process. Click here for more information.

*Interest rates are subject to change at any time, and from time to time, before or after account is opened, and interest payments may also be discontinued at any time. Investing in cryptocurrencies involves significant risks. Please see TradeStation Crypto's Investment and Trading Disclosures Booklet, available at https://www.tradestation.com/important-information/, for its risk disclosures on investment and trading in cryptocurrencies.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a content ecosystem that makes information easier to consume. Its mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, every day. Benzinga empowers the individual investor by keeping them one step ahead. No longer does one have to rely on one firm or one analyst and pay large broker fees. Benzinga gives access to all that is available. Instead of giving financial advice, Benzinga gives investors the news to make informed decisions to take control of their financial future.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to stocks, ETFs, options and futures trading at the major U.S. stocks, ETFs and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

SOURCE TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tradestationcrypto.com

