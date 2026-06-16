Benzinga Launches Institutional Portfolio Intelligence API for Faster Institutional Ownership Intelligence

DETROIT, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of market intelligence and financial data APIs, today announced the launch of its Institutional Portfolio Intelligence API. The new dataset is designed to help brokerages, fintech platforms, quantitative researchers, and investor applications uncover signals hidden within hedge fund and institutional portfolios.

Benzinga Institutional Portfolio Intelligence API Launch

The dataset provides institutional holdings, capital flow trends, portfolio analytics, and ownership intelligence across more than 11,000 U.S. equities and ETFs. It delivers portfolio intelligence covering more than 8,000 hedge funds and institutional managers representing over $50 trillion in assets under management.

Unlike many institutional ownership datasets that refresh on quarterly reporting cycles, Benzinga's Institutional Portfolio Intelligence API instantly incorporates newly filed 13F disclosures as they become available. Firms can use this data to identify emerging trends, monitor shifts in institutional conviction, and uncover actionable insights from large-scale portfolio activity sooner.

As investors seek deeper insights beyond traditional market data, understanding how professional money managers allocate capital has become an increasingly valuable source of intelligence.

"While institutional holdings are reported quarterly, the market doesn't wait for quarterly data refreshes," said Clint Rhea, Manager of Institutional and Channel Partnerships at Benzinga. "Our Institutional Portfolio Intelligence API captures new 13F disclosures as they are filed, allowing clients to identify position initiations, exits, and conviction changes from some of the world's largest investors as quickly as possible. Whether you're monitoring a crowded short, tracking institutional accumulation, validating an investment thesis, or understanding how professional money managers are allocating capital, speed and breadth of coverage matter. This dataset delivers on all of them."

Key capabilities of the Institutional Portfolio Intelligence API include:

Institutional holdings and portfolio data

Ownership trends and capital flow analysis

Consensus fund positioning insights

Portfolio concentration and allocation analytics

Outlier trade and conviction signal identification

Historical coverage dating back to 2013

Coverage across 11,000+ U.S. equities and ETFs (and 20,000+ delisted tickers)

Fund sentiment by ticker, theme, industry or sector

Fund performance and copy-traded returns

Fund P/L and other fund manager metrics

Real-time raw filings and insights

The dataset is designed for integration into brokerage platforms, portfolio research tools, screening applications, quantitative models, and investor-facing experiences. Available via API, WebSockets, and flat file delivery, the solution enables firms to incorporate institutional intelligence directly into their products and workflows.

The launch further expands Benzinga's growing suite of institutional-grade market data solutions, helping clients build more informed investing experiences powered by actionable intelligence, alternative datasets, and more timely visibility into institutional portfolio activity.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

SOURCE Benzinga