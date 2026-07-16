TAP Invest Taps Benzinga for Real-Time Stock Catalysts and Analyst Ratings

Integration gives investors real-time context behind market-moving events across stocks, digital assets, and multi-asset strategies

DETROIT and SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced that TAP Invest has integrated Benzinga's Why Is It Moving (WIIM) feed and Analyst Ratings data into its investment platform. The integration brings professional-grade market insights directly to investors across stocks, digital assets, and multi-asset strategies.

Benzinga x Tap Invest

TAP Invest, a product of TAP, Inc., is a next-generation multi-asset investing platform designed to simplify how individuals interact with financial markets. The platform consolidates stocks, digital assets, ETFs, real-world assets, and automated strategies into a single, intuitive experience available on both web and mobile.

By integrating Benzinga's Why Is It Moving (WIIM) and Analyst Ratings data, TAP Invest is giving investors deeper market intelligence and real-time context behind market-moving events. The integration pairs TAP Invest's multi-asset platform with institutional-grade insights from Benzinga, including real-time explanations for market moves driven by earnings, analyst commentary, macroeconomic developments, company announcements, and breaking news, alongside analyst sentiment, upgrades and downgrades, and price target changes across U.S. equities.

"We're seeing tremendous demand for financial platforms that combine investment access with high-quality market intelligence," said Emily Goldvekht, Account Manager at Benzinga. "TAP Invest is building something exciting, and we're thrilled to be part of it. Collaborating with their team to deliver real-time market context and analyst insights is exactly the kind of integration that makes a real difference for investors."

"TAP Invest is proud to partner with Benzinga to deliver high-quality, fast-paced data services and insights for our advisory and brokerage customers," said Alfonso Arana Sr., Co-Founder and CTO of TAP, Inc.

Together, these data feeds help TAP Invest users quickly understand the news, analyst sentiment, and catalysts driving market activity, bridging the gap between market information and actionable investment decisions.

As investors increasingly expect real-time market intelligence to be embedded directly into their investing workflows, the integration empowers users to stay informed and act with confidence in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a private financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and San Diego, California, focused on modernizing financial services through its advisory, investment platform, multi-asset, thematic, and target date strategies, and high-yield savings accounts. TAP's technology is supported by its granted U.S. patent, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain (U.S. Patent No. 12,118,613), valid through 2041, with additional patents pending.

To learn more, visit https://tapinvest.com/.

SOURCE Benzinga