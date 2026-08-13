Benzinga Launches Private Markets Newsfeed API for Pre-IPO Coverage

Private Markets Newsfeed API delivers structured coverage of private company transactions, funding rounds, and pre-IPO activity for brokerages, VCs, and institutional platforms

DETROIT, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced the launch of its Private Markets Newsfeed API.

The new feed covers private company activity that used to be hard to track: funding rounds, secondary transactions, and the moves companies make on their way toward an IPO.

Benzinga Private Markets Newsfeed API Product Announcement

Private markets used to be the domain of institutions and insiders. That's changing fast. Retail brokerages are pushing past public equities, and their users want a window into private companies, pre-IPO activity, and other alternative assets.

To meet that shift, Benzinga built the Private Markets Newsfeed API. It takes private market data and signals and turns them into clear, written stories. Coverage includes private company transactions and secondary market activity, venture capital and growth-stage funding rounds, and corporate developments at companies still off the public markets.

As a result, clients don't have to collect or clean up raw private market data on their own. Benzinga does that work and hands over content that's ready to publish.

The feed runs on a REST API, so the content drops straight into platforms, alerts, and internal tools. Brokerages, for instance, can use it to extend their coverage beyond public stocks. Similarly, private equity and venture capital teams can track deal flow for sourcing and diligence, while analysts and quant teams can use it to watch pre-IPO companies for competitive research.

The upside, ultimately, is speed and visibility. Instead of building out private market data infrastructure in-house, clients get earlier insight into private companies and capital activity, delivered alongside the public market data they're already using.

"Private markets have always been hard to follow if you're not an insider," said Tommy Cotter, Head of Data Products at Benzinga APIs. "This feed gives brokerages, investors, and research teams a clear view into that activity, right next to the public market data they already trust."

Overall, the launch comes as brokerages, private equity firms, and institutional platforms look for private markets data that's ready to use from day one.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis.

SOURCE Benzinga