Benzinga Partners with Tradesk to Integrate Real-Time News and Insider Trade Insights

Dec 10, 2024

DETROIT, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news provider in North America, is excited to announce today its continuing partnership with Hong Kong-based Fiduciary Securities, as the company expands into the U.S. with its new user-friendly trading platform, Tradesk.

The Tradesk product will be leveraging Benzinga's Premium US Newsfeed that will provide users with breaking news information and updates.

Benzinga's existing partners include industry leaders like TradeZero, TradeStation, Public and the Detroit-based firm is excited to continue the growing partnership with Fiduciary Securities and the Tradesk product.

"It's been incredible to watch the growth of this company, and I couldn't be happier for them as they bring Tradesk to the U.S. market. We are thrilled to be a part of their continuing success," said Benzinga's SVP of Licensing, Andrew Lebbos.

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at benzinga.com/apis/ and learn more about Tradesk here.

About Tradesk:

Tradesk was founded in 2021 with the mission to provide best-in-class financial services to empower global investors and bring them investment opportunities.

Tradesk leverages proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to power account security and global securities trading.

The company aims to provide simple, intuitive, low cost and empowering one-stop financial services to service clients' needs.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content.

Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.

