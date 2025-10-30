Benzinga Reveals Fintech Day & Awards Agenda Featuring Top Executives, Venture Capital Leaders, and Cutting-Edge Panels

DETROIT, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial media, information services and data company, announced today the official agenda for the 2025 Fintech Day & Awards, featuring top executives, investors, and innovators from leading fintech companies, who are shaping the future of business, fintech and sustainability.

Fintech Day & Awards returns to New York City on Monday, November 10, 2025, uniting the industry’s boldest innovators, top-tier VCs, and power players from leading financial institutions — all under one roof.

Fintech Day & Awards will take place on November 10, 2025, at Convene Brookfield Place in New York City, and will bring together top executives, investors, and innovators from leading fintech companies, including Perplexity AI, Webull, Mastercard, Robinhood, Ramp, Domain Money, Interactive Brokers, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, and more.

"This year's event is more than just a conference — it's where the industry's leaders, investors, and innovators converge to shape the future of finance," said Benzinga's Chief Revenue Officer, Jody Rones. "From AI and investment trends to prediction markets, attendees will gain firsthand insights that can't be found anywhere else."

Attendees can look forward to a series of high-impact sessions covering digital banking, fintech innovation, and emerging investment trends, providing actionable insights from some of the industry's top leaders.

Key Discussion Highlights Include:

AI in Financial Services: Leaders from Perplexity AI, BMO and Adam Dell from Domain Money will explore how artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the financial services landscape.

Venture Capital Insights: Top-tier VCs, including Lerer Hippeau Ventures and Social Leverage, will share where the next billion dollars will be invested in fintech innovation.

Prediction Markets Deep Dive: Experts from TradingView, Interactive Brokers, and Robin Hanson who is widely credited with building the mathematical foundation behind prediction markets. The panel will explore emerging trends and opportunities in this rapidly growing sector.

How AI is Changing Identity: Leaders from Mastercard, Aware, Inc., Cobalt ID, and Prove will discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming identity verification, security, and the future of digital trust.

Designated "Emergent Stage" tracks focusing on specialized themes like data vendors, next-gen options and 24/5 trading.

Timely conversations around stablecoins, crypto regulation, retail investor access, options rails, brokerage innovation and much more.

The event also offers valuable networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and share insights into the future of finance.

Tickets are on sale now through November 9, 2025. For more information on the event agenda and to register, visit www.benzinga.com/fintech-awards

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a financial media, investment research and data company providing investors with essential tools, proprietary information and actionable insights to help them make smarter, more informed decisions. Known for its real-time news, market insights, and data solutions, Benzinga serves a broad audience of retail investors, institutional investors, financial institutions, and advertising partners looking to reach a high-value audience.

