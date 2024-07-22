BEO Investments LLC Responds to Market Demand with New Luxury Residence Projects in Southern Florida

MIAMI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEO Investments LLC is excited to announce the creation of its luxury single-family homes program in South Florida, addressing the requests from our international and domestic partners for shorter investment cycles in real estate. This program was created to provide an alternative solution with an entrepreneurial yet traditionally conservative approach, utilizing BEO's management experience and expertise in commercial real estate investments.

Strategic Joint Ventures

BEO Investments LLC - Luxury Single Family Homes

Each joint venture can be structured in several ways based on the partners' preferences and is designed to include a limited number of properties to ensure diversification and risk management. The targeted properties will feature attractive modern designs, with an estimated price range between $8 million and $12 million, and are expected to deliver a conservative IRR of 15% to 20% with safe debt ratios. They will be in prime areas, primarily on waterfronts. "Our approach is to design each venture from the ultimate buyer's perspective, ensuring they are backed by solid investment fundamentals," said Jordan Alvarado, Chief Strategy Officer for BEO.

Meeting Market Demands

This approach comes in response to the growing demand from high-net-worth buyers for exclusive, comfortable, and long-term investment properties. BEO has crafted a program that integrates financing and brings together top-tier architects, designers, builders, project managers, and specialized vendors. "Miami is on track to become the #1 city in America, and possibly the world, thanks to its ideal climate, low taxation, and American safety. This has led to the migration of the world's ultra-wealthy, financial institution leaders, international sports icons, and fine arts collectors" said Tim Meyers, Vice President of Acquisitions for BEO.

Economic and Lifestyle Appeal

Southern Florida is experiencing a robust demand for luxury single-family homes, driven by its desirable lifestyle and proximity to international airports, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Florida's luxury housing market is still strong, with limited inventory and high demand supporting potential appreciation.

Customized Solutions

This program has been meticulously developed to ensure a sound solution with strong fundamentals. "We have brought together the finest in design and construction, integrating natural elements and technology to create homes that reflect our vision focused on quality. Our aim is to provide a luxury lifestyle experience, not just a property, but a true home," noted Jenny Szita, Vice President of Design and Aesthetics for BEO.

About BEO Investments LLC

BEO Investments LLC is a Miami-based alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate investment strategies. Known for its strategic foresight, innovative investment approaches, and commitment to transparency and excellence in the real estate investment sector, BEO aims to provide outstanding opportunities and solutions to its partners.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or investment advice, nor is it intended to be a description of all material factors an investor should consider before making any investment. This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. BEO Investments LLC does not seek or manage investments in securities. BEO Investments LLC is not a financial advisor, nor is it a registered investment adviser (RIA).

