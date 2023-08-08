Beond Holding Successfully Closes Over US$17M Seed Round to Establish World's First Premium Leisure Airline

Beond

08 Aug, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline, is pleased to announce the successful completion of over US$17M Seed Round from a group of esteemed investors. The round was oversubscribed, reflecting the strong confidence and belief in Beond's vision and potential.

Participants included family offices, angel investors, and strategic partners, signalling a vote of confidence in the company's ground-breaking approach to leisure travel and promising market potential.

Beond's Chairman and CEO, Tero Taskila, expressed gratitude towards the investors and partners who believe in the company's vision for a new and exciting approach to premium leisure air travel. "This funding round marks a significant milestone for Beond," Taskila said.

"We are humbled and excited to have the support of such remarkable investors who share our passion for innovation and believe in our mission. The investment will empower Beond to realise its full potential and deliver on the promise of both this ground-breaking business model in the airline industry and pioneering experience for passengers. Beond will operate a premium leisure experience for customers while bringing to bear the benefits of a lightweight, low-cost operation based on the collective decades of experience of our team."

The investment will fuel Beond's ambitious growth plans, including:

  1. Expanding the team: Strengthening the core team with top-tier talent to accelerate product development and innovation, hiring pilots and cabin crew to build the network.

  2. Scaling marketing and sales efforts: Increasing brand visibility and market reach to capture a broader customer base.

  3. Securing more capacity: Investing in aircraft and latest technologies in full lie-flat premium seats to deliver a unforgettable customer experience.

Beond will begin operations in the fall of 2023, with Maldives as its first hub, pending regulatory approval. The airline intends to fly a fleet of state-of-the-art Airbus A320-family aircraft in a unique luxury, lay-flat configuration, bringing passengers to Maldives from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

About Beond
Beond is the world's first premium leisure airline offering unique and tailored experiences for today's modern travellers. Beond will initiate flights from a variety of destinations with the latest aviation and luxury travel innovations.

Visit www.flybeond.com

