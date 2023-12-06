Beond Holding Successfully Closes US$13M Pre-Series A Funding Round; Opens $25M Series A Round

Beond

06 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET

The world's first premium leisure airline continues successful fundraising following its oversubscribed $17M seed round in August 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a US$13M Pre-Series A Round from a group of new and existing investors. The news follows Beond's oversubscribed US$17M Seed Round in August 2023 and the launch today of a US$25M Series A Round. These fundraising rounds reflect confidence and belief in Beond's vision, potential, and successful service launch.

Beond's Chairman and CEO, Tero Taskila, expressed gratitude towards the investors and partners who believe in the company's vision for a new and exciting approach to premium leisure air travel. "Beond is moving from strength to strength. Our Pre-Series A Round was very successful, and we expect even more interest for our Series A funding round that launches today," Taskila said.

"Our goal is to reach 32 state-of-the-art and luxurious aircraft within five years, delivering on the promise of our ground-breaking business model in the airline industry and pioneering experience for passengers. Beond will operate a premium leisure experience for customers while bringing to bear the benefits of a lightweight, low-cost operation based on our team's collective decades of experience."

In November, Beond successfully launched commercial passenger services from Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh to Malé, Maldives, the airline's first hub.

"Customer satisfaction, and the interest in our product by travel trade and global media exceeds our expectations," Taskila said. "Since our inaugural flights, we've been pleased at the customer response and appreciation for the airline's stunning livery and well-appointed onboard experience, and the handmade luxury all-lay flat seating."

Participants in the Pre-Series A round include family offices, angel investors, and strategic partners, signalling a vote of confidence in the company's ground-breaking approach to leisure travel and promising market potential.

The investment continues Beond's ambitious growth plans, including expanding the team, scaling marketing and sales efforts, and securing more capacity.

About Beond
Beond is the world's first premium leisure airline offering unique and tailored experiences for today's modern travellers. Beond will initiate flights from various destinations with the latest aviation and luxury travel innovations.

