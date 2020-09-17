Beowulf Blockchain Listing to Decentralize the Blockchain Ownership

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beowulf Blockchain, the pioneer of the decentralized cloud network for communication services, announced the listing of its blockchain coin on Bittrex Global exchange starting on Sept. 24, 2020 at 8 p.m. (Singapore time or GMT+8).

In recent years, Beowulf has achieved significant progress, added value to a wide range of business sectors, and served millions of users, regardless of their physical location. Beowulf Blockchain has also forged partnerships with hundreds of prestigious educational institutions and corporations worldwide to deploy QUICKOM, TUTORICA, BIPLOMA, and other advanced technology platforms.

Some of Beowulf's customers and partners include world-renowned universities such as Fulbright University and high-ranking national universities in Vietnam, the long-established and largest taxi group in Vietnam - Mai Linh Group, a wide range of leading healthcare providers such as MD24 House Call, and a suite of others seeking customizable, deployment-ready communications products. Beowulf has recently established strategic partnerships with FHL Games, the leading games and digital contents distributor in Latin America, which provides popular games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, and League of Angels III to their 20 million users on Kaybo.com.

Beowulf is now ready to achieve far-reaching impacts and secure its mission of empowering users in all aspects of their lives. By listing its own coin BWF, Beowulf will decentralize the ownership of the blockchain and provide a unique opportunity for people and organizations around the world to become supernodes. This will allow Beowulf Blockchain to distribute 100 million BWF coins (worth $1M USD) to the community within 2 weeks after the listing. In addition, Beowulf will work with the exchanges to establish a supernode network. Users of the exchanges can stake their holdings together to form supernodes; thus, earning block rewards (BWF coins) and transaction fees (W coins) from the Beowulf Blockchain, following the DeFi model, will be as simple and seamless as possible.

"We want to position our BWF coin as the membership passport to all supporters of our various products and services coming on stream now and in the future. With the support of industry-leading partners, Beowulf Blockchain will be able to completely disrupt the enterprise communications industry by providing a better video-quality, more efficient, and lower-cost video conference services to end-users worldwide," said Dr. William H. Nguyen, CEO of Beowulf Blockchain.

Beowulf is a B2B decentralized cloud network for communication services. We bring transparency and immediately-available solutions for all users and business clients in many fields, chief among them are education, healthcare, finance, transportation, and ecommerce, by enabling them to provide communication features for their businesses without barriers.

