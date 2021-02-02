Beraja Medical Institute Joins Quigley Eye Specialists

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quigley Eye Specialists has partnered with Beraja Medical Institute (BMI) and Douglas Surgery Center (collectively "BMI"), a South Florida leader in the diagnosis and treatment of vision disorders. Beraja Medical Institute has been providing care to Miami-Dade County for over 30 years and now joins 19 other locations under Quigley Eye Specialists ownership in Florida. This partnership will establish Quigley Eye Specialists' presence in Miami-Dade County.

BMI is led by ophthalmologists Dr. Roberto Beraja and Dr. Victor Beraja.

Roberto Beraja, MD, is a skilled ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon. In 1987, he earned his medical degree from the renowned McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Later that same year, Dr. Beraja co-founded Beraja Medical Institute, where he currently serves as the medical director of ophthalmic surgery.

Victor Beraja, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon. Dr. Beraja graduated from Universidad Latina de Costa Rica, Facultad de Medicina and is a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties. He is also a clinical assistant professor in the department of surgery at Florida International University College of Medicine in Miami, and Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

"Partnering with BMI is an excellent opportunity for expansion into Southeast Florida," said Dr. Thomas Quigley, Founder of Quigley Eye Specialists. "Miami-Dade is a vibrant market with impressive growth. For more than 30 years, Dr. Roberto Beraja and Dr. Victor Beraja have been taking great care of patients in Coral Gables and are respected surgeons with exemplary reputations. With a Southeast location, we will be able to build upon the success of BMI. We look forward to our partnership and are excited about the future."

The partnership will ensure patients throughout Florida will have convenient access to industry-leading specialists, innovative treatments, and state-of-the-art equipment. Together, Quigley Eye Specialists and BMI have 36 optometric physicians and ophthalmic surgeons with three surgery centers in Southwest and Southeast Florida.

Founded in 1988, Quigley Eye Specialists consists of more than 100 medical professionals, including surgeons, optometrists, retina specialists, and technicians. Offices are conveniently located throughout Southwest and Southeast Florida in Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Coral Gables, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, Naples, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Venice.

About Quigley Eye Specialists

Technology leaders in eye care, Quigley Eye Specialists is one of the nation's leading multispecialty ophthalmology practices specializing in cataracts, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma, iLASIK, dry eye, eyelid surgery, retinal issues, corneal conditions, routine eye care and facial plastic surgery. As the number one choice for cataract treatment in Southwest Florida, Quigley Eye Specialists is committed to providing the highest level of quality eye care and service to the community. For more information or a full list of locations, visit www.QuigleyEye.com.

