Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery Launches New Website

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Certified Scottsdale plastic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Berardi, is pleased to announce the launch of his newly redesigned website, www.theplasticsurgeon.com.

Plastic Surgery Scottsdale by Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery. Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Joseph Berardi received his undergraduate degree from Northern Arizona University, graduating magna cum laude, and his medical degree from the University of Arizona. He then completed his general and plastic surgery residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch before returning to Scottsdale to launch his own practice in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Joseph Berardi is an accomplished plastic surgeon who is widely considered to be one of the best plastic surgeons in Scottsdale and the entire Phoenix Metro Area. He is dedicated to remaining on the leading edge of advancements in his field and believes in providing each patient with the kind of personalized care that thoroughly addresses his or her individual needs and desired outcomes.

"In our effort to consistently provide the best service possible to our patients, we have launched a new website, www.theplasticsurgeon.com, to help those researching to learn as much as possible about our practice and how we can help them to uncover their unique beauty and exceed their expectations. Our new website allows patients to gain valuable knowledge of procedures and see real patient photos," quoted Dr. Berardi.

One updated feature of the new website is the "Before and After Plastic Surgery Gallery" which helps prospective patients see first-hand how cosmetic and plastic surgery can improve their looks and their lives. By exploring the many before and after photos of Dr. Berardi's actual patients, individuals considering plastic surgery can find inspiration and gain the confidence to take the step toward self-improvement they have always dreamed of.

Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Joseph Berardi received his undergraduate degree from Northern Arizona University, graduating magna cum laude, and his medical degree from the University of Arizona. He then completed his general and plastic surgery residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch before returning to Scottsdale to launch his own practice in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Berardi has received many awards including "Best Plastic Surgeon" in Scottsdale, Arizona. Popular procedures include breast augmentation and breast lifts, tummy tuck and body lift, neck lift, arm lift and thigh lift surgery. Dr. Berardi is proud to welcome patients from Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, and the surrounding Phoenix Metropolitan communities, as well as patients who travel from all across the US. You can visit Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery online at their new website at https://www.theplasticsurgeon.com/ or at schedule a consultation at their office located at 8900 E Bahia Dr STE 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

SOURCE Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery