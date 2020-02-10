Berco Introduces New Aftermarket and Platinum Line Products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global undercarriage supplier Berco, now part of thyssenkrupp's Forged Technology group, will introduce a new specially-designed line of products for the aftermarket. In addition, Berco extends the Platinum Line which was launched in 2019 with new products focused on improving undercarriage life in forestry applications. CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 (CENTRAL HALL/Booth 20352) will feature three new Berco products especially designed for the North America market.

"For more than 100 years, Berco has been the world's leading OEM manufacturer of undercarriage systems and components for the most recognized OEMs in the heavy equipment industry," said Marcelo do Prado, CEO of Berco of America. "We bring the same passion, craftsmanship and engineering to customers looking to us for replacement parts or working with us on state-of-the-art specialized equipment."

New Berco Service Line for Aftermarket applications: Perfect balance between value and performance

The undercarriage represents roughly 50 percent of the total cost of ownership for tracked machines. High-quality undercarriage replacement parts can offer significant cost savings. Berco experts, leaders in designing and building tailored undercarriage systems for OEMs, built on their experience to engineer a new line of replacement parts. This new product line, "Berco Service", meets specific technical requirements for construction machines while meeting Berco's superior quality standards and offers the best total cost of ownership.

Service Line products displayed at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020: Two optimized 190 mm pitch chains for use on 16 to 22-ton excavators. By harmonizing designs, Berco can now cover all relevant machines with only two families of part numbers. The customer benefits from less complexity in the product portfolios and in warehousing. Significant cost reductions are achieved through optimized designs and optimized production processes. The new Berco Service Line guarantees maximum reliability and perfect interchangeability with original products.

Berco Platinum Line: State of the Art Technology

Launched last year, Berco Platinum Line consists of products using state of the art technology to improve undercarriage lifetime and reduce the cost per hour of operation in severe applications such as mining, large construction and forestry.

Showcased at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

New chain for forestry: Berco has developed a new chain and roller configuration designed specifically for forestry applications that can also be applied on any application demanding an efficient chain guiding system and improved wear life. With large foot print track link, increased bushing strap and double flange track roller, the new chain for forestry is able to increase more than 25% the wear life.

Berco has developed a new chain and roller configuration designed specifically for forestry applications that can also be applied on any application demanding an efficient chain guiding system and improved wear life. With large foot print track link, increased bushing strap and double flange track roller, the new chain for forestry is able to increase more than 25% the wear life. Berco 800 HP Track Chain: A tailor-made solution for heavy duty application. Applicable in all weather conditions, it extends wet joint life up to 30% and reduces planned and unplanned maintenance downtime. Designed with a reinforced link, using stronger pins and bushings with a compatible sprocket and taller link, offering major resistance to large amounts of load on the undercarriage. Uses a new generation seal and incorporates the Berco BPR2 solution.

"We have operated in the US for 25 years and continue to invest in our US-based facilities. Our production and distribution network includes facilities in Wisconsin, Texas, Washington and North Carolina," says Prado. "We are committed to delivering quickly to our customers across North America and to continuing our growth here."

Click here for downloadable product images and fact sheets.

About Berco and thyssenkrupp Forged Technologies

Berco is a global undercarriage supplier with operations in Italy, Brazil and the United States. It is part of the thyssenkrupp Forged Technology Group.

Forged Technologies has a unique global footprint operating more than 50 forging presses in 18 locations worldwide, including Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, India and China. The company specializes in the production of components and systems for the automotive, truck and construction machinery industries. Forged Technologies' product portfolio includes forged and machined engine, transmission and suspension components, such as crankshafts and connecting rods, as well as undercarriage systems and components like track chains, rollers, carrier rollers, idlers, drive sprockets and track shoes. This machinery and undercarriage equipment are mainly used in the raw materials, construction and agricultural sectors. Every third heavy commercial vehicle in the world is equipped with thyssenkrupp powertrain components. Every fifth tracked construction vehicle utilizes thyssenkrupp forged undercarriage systems. The group currently employs around 7,000 people worldwide.

Contact:

thyssenkrupp Forged Technologies

Luciana Finazzi Filizzola, Head of Communications

T: +49 201 844 534660; M: +49 172 5334526

luciana.finazzi@thyssenkrupp.com

www.berco.com

thyssenkrupp North America

Kellie Harris

Head of External Communications

T: +1 (312) 52502790

kellie.harris@thyssenkrupp.com

SOURCE Berco

Related Links

http://www.berco.com/

