Berdon Adds Further Depth To Its SALT Practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Goldstein, J.D., a state and local tax lawyer and tax consultant with more than 25 years of professional experience, has joined CPA and Advisory firm Berdon LLP as a Senior Principal and Co-Leader of the State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice. Throughout his career, he has served in roles of increasing responsibility in the SALT arena.

Richard has a long and successful track record in guiding clients — including Fortune 500 and middle market businesses as well as high net worth individuals — on the changing complexities of state and local tax law. His practice spans a broad array of industries that include real estate, entertainment and media, hospitality, publishing, retail, SaaS (cloud computing), and manufacturing. Richard advises clients in these industries on a variety of state and local matters relating to income and franchise tax, sales and use tax, personal income tax (especially domicile/residency and income allocation) real estate transfer tax, commercial rent tax, occupancy tax, unincorporated business tax, employee/independent contractor tax classification, and nexus (including Wayfair) issues. Richard also has a long and extensive track record in successfully representing clients in SALT audits, mediations, appeals (including administrative appeals, tax tribunals, and tax court), and voluntary disclosures and closing agreements.

"The Berdon approach is to continuously expand and reinforce our skill sets to anticipate client needs, and SALT is one of our key areas of strategic growth," says Wayne K. Berkowitz, CPA, J.D., LL.M., partner and Co-leader of Berdon's SALT Practice. "Richard's addition adds further strength to our niche expertise in this important area."

Richard is a member of the American Bar Association and Lawline, where he serves as a faculty member for continuing legal education. At the New York State Bar Association, he sits on the Tax Committee on Individuals, Committee on New York State Taxes, and Committee on New York City Taxes. As an active thought leader, Richard writes and presents on numerous state and local tax topics, including:

New York personal income tax resident status determination and implications including planning and audit defense

personal income tax resident status determination and implications including planning and audit defense Income and franchise as well as sales and use tax nexus (including Wayfair and Public Law 86-272)

Income tax apportionment and allocation

Non-grantor trust multistate taxation

Richard holds a Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Cornell University.

CONTACT: Bridget Doidge, bdoidge@berdonllp.com, (212) 699-6708

SOURCE Berdon LLP

