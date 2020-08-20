Berdon Adds Two Seasoned Professionals To Enhance Its Personal Wealth And Family Office Services Practices

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berdon LLP Accountants and Advisors has admitted Amy Joyce, CPA, J.D. and Ada Clapp, J.D., to the partnership—expanding the depth and expertise of the firm's high net worth and family office services teams.

With more than 25 years of professional experience, Amy Joyce joins the firm as a Partner and specializes in advising high net worth individuals with tax mitigation and wealth preservation strategies. She brings extensive experience with fiduciary accounting as well as estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer taxes to Berdon's already robust and sophisticated High Net Worth Individual Tax Practice. Leveraging her deep understanding of evolving tax law, Amy advises individuals, trusts, estates, private foundations and investment partnerships on approaches to stay ahead of change, take advantage of tax planning opportunities, and initiate tax-advantaged asset transfers.

Ada Clapp joins the firm as a Senior Principal and is an attorney with more than 25 years of experience counseling ultra-high net worth individuals, fiduciaries, and family offices on a wide variety of matters encompassing highly sophisticated income, gift and estate tax planning, philanthropy, foundation matters, complex trust administration, fiduciary advisory, family governance, family office operations, and entity compliance, among others. Ada's extensive experience not only compliments Berdon's existing service offerings, but also enhances the Firm's level of expertise in these areas.

"Amy and Ada bring a multi-faceted perspective and deep understanding of the complex issues and challenges our clients face today," says Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M, Managing Partner. "Their unique skillsets will support our plans for growth in serving high net worth individuals and family offices and further strengthen the Personal Wealth and Family Office Services the Firm provides."

Joyce holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Long Island University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. John's University School of Law.

Ada earned a Juris Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School, graduating summa cum laude as Salutatorian. She also earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science, magna cum laude, from Columbia University.

